BURLINGTON - A minor engineering change is before the Planning Board that, if approved, would result in additional parking spaces at Life Time Fitness.
The gym is located at 186 Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, and has been open for business since 2018. The minor engineering change request includes a net increase of 39 parking spaces, as well as associated stormwater management and landscape improvements.
Of the additional 39 spaces, 20 spaces were originally included as land-banked parking, approved by the Planning Board on October 26, 2016. When approved in 2016, the available parking included leased spaces from three adjacent parcels, based on the Northwest Park development plan at that time.
Currently, the lease for the parking at 174 Middlesex is no longer available, as the parcel is under construction. Accordingly, the purpose of this Minor Engineering Change is to increase the on-site parking space count to offset the end of that lease.
Life Time Fitness detailed the parking demand demonstrates an increasing need for additional parking as attendance builds back to pre-pandemic levels. The data provided in the application includes a week per quarter over the last 12 months. During peak hours for each day of the week, the demand outweighs the available parking count as the leased spaces have never been available during peak hours at Life Time Fitness.
No deliberation occurred during last night’s Planning Board meeting, as the minor engineering change application was continued to the meeting of Sept. 7. Expect the matter to be thoroughly vetted at that meeting.
