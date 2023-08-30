BURLINGTON - The School Committee recently sent some money back that was not entirely used for capital warrant articles.
Many of these projects were initially approved for a set amount of cash by Town Meeting at various sessions since 2018, but for one reason or another, the entire allocated amount of funding was not used.
The only project discussed where the money wasn’t sent back was the HVAC upgrades at Pine Glen Elementary School. The original amount approved by Town Meeting was $500,000 and when the project was put out to bid, the cost inflated to $890,000. The spike in cost was due to construction and material costs inflating during COVID, and those prices have never gone back down. However, the school administration is not recommending returning this money yet, and there is a notion to request additional funding from Town Meeting in the near future. School officials are considering phasing the project (maybe starting on the second floor, where it’s hottest, but they are going to speak to town counsel before any concrete decision is made.
The Burlington High School parking proposal at the horseshoe along the main entrance ended up being more than double what was allocated. As a result, the School Committee voted to return $60,000 back to the town.
A total of $100,000 was voted to be returned to the town, which were funds initially meant to go towards a design plan for the Burlington High School feasibility study. The money was meant to help the school administration start putting plans together, but once the unexpectedly extensive scope of work was realized, including potential triggers amplifying the cost of the project, school officials felt it is best served to give the $100,000 back. The focus will be strictly on the feasibility study, which will help explain what the future of Burlington High School is going to be.
The district-wide visitor control access system has moved forward, but not all the $25,000 was needed to see it come to fruition. Since the school district only purchased 12 pieces of equipment and already had applicable existing equipment to go towards the project, the school administration decided to give back the remaining $9,655 to the town. To give visual, take a picture of someone can use as a visitor pass at school. Identify that person so we know who person is. Would know if someone isn’t allowed in building, due to the system database. Will be placed in kiosk with built-in printer, then faces will be in system and recognized for future reference. This will be installed at all the school buildings in the district. Most surrounding districts have it already.
