BURLINGTON - Year two of the pocket park in Burlington’s Town Center will feature a beer garden event on four different dates in September.
Burlington’s Economic Development Office earned unanimous support from the Select Board last night for four one-day alcohol licenses in an effort to host the community beer garden for four Thursdays on Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Craft’d Company, a business specializing in craft beer events and providing marketing and event services to craft breweries, will oversee the beer garden events and private security, as they did last year. The pocket park is on grass in between Sweet Ginger and Lorie Glantz & Sandy Saia, Realtors right in the heart of Burlington Town Center. As part of the security measures, there will be stringent identification checks, wrist bands signifying who can and cannot drink alcohol, and jersey barriers.
Much like the pocket park’s first ever event last October, there will be tables, tents, at least one food truck, a variety of craft beer vendors, and live music.
The purpose of the pocket park is to temporarily transform four parking spaces into an area for people to gather and allow for some programming that will engage residents, attract more people to the area, and generate an increase in business activity for the small businesses in Town Center.
Spearheaded by Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington economic development director, she referenced this initiative falls in-line with Burlington’s Comprehensive Master Plan for economic development in the center of town.
“These parks will promote town-oriented businesses that provide services, employment and opportunities for small enterprises,” Tintocalis articulated. “We are providing measures to promote businesses along Cambridge Street by supporting promotional events and the participation of businesses in civic programs.”
The goals were listed as follows: Build a sense of ownership and place for residents and local businesses. Foster community and connections between people by engaging local businesses and residents. Provide the physical interventions and unique programs to enliven the area and increase business activity.
The Select Board decisively supported the one-day liquor licenses.
“Last year’s event was a success,” commented Select Board member Michael Runyan. “I did not hear any negative feedback.”
Select Board member Joe Morandi declared having four separate beer garden events in September will be “great” and “give people a chance to attend.”
Last year’s pocket park event saw 500 people attend the one-day event, which was on a Saturday. The event was deemed such a success that certain businesses and the property owners supported the return of the beer garden.
The Select Board unanimously approved the one-day liquor licenses for Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
