BURLINGTON - Seeing the progress made with the Fox Hill Elementary School statement of interest project the past two years, school and town officials are hoping another longtime funding request at Burlington High School (BHS) will get the attention of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA).
After getting rejected for almost every year since 2012, the Select Board unanimously supported a request from the School Department to send a project to replace the failing BHS heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, as well as constructing new science labs in the school, to the MSBA as a statement of interest for this upcoming year.
The HVAC system at BHS is over 50 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the MSBA funding system, but to no avail, thus far. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission eight straight years, and it was rejected every single year, which is why last year’s submission changed the district’s focus to building a new elementary school to address capacity issues at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools. The most recent update is that the MSBA is in the process of considering the Fox Hill project for the next step in the formal process, which is the feasibility study. At this point, that project has a good chance to earn funding from the state.
Town and school officials hope the same fortunate fate awaits the BHS statement of interest.
“This is a very important need, but it is a difficult financial undertaking without financial aid from the state,” admitted Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
The Select Board unanimously approved the request, which will now head to the MSBA for another round of consideration.
