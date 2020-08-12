BURLINGTON – The almost 5-year tax increment financing (TIF) agreement between the town of Burlington and Keurig Dr. Pepper will be discontinued.
At this week's Board of Selectmen meeting, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino asked the members to decertify the TIF agreement because of Keurig’s failure to have 768 full-time employees at the certified project location at 53 South Avenue, off Middlesex Turnpike.
TIF agreements provide tax breaks to companies for a certain number of years to incentivize them to locate their businesses in a municipality for economic development and job creation purposes. As part of the agreement, Keurig was supposed to have 768 full-time employees at its Burlington corporate headquarters on South Avenue, which they fell short by just under 200 employees.
“Based on [Keurig’s] most recent filing with the state, they currently have 597 employees at this location,” detailed Sagarino. “They also promised a robust community benefits program that never materialized.”
This TIF agreement process began in 2012, but didn’t go into effect until the building was constructed in 2016 on South Avenue. The South Avenue location is one of two corporate headquarters locations for Keurig Dr. Pepper, with the other in Plano, Texas.
After not receiving feedback from the Burlington location, Sagarino reached out to Keurig representatives at their Plano, Texas location in regards to the employee shortfall in the TIF agreement.
“We talked to representatives at their headquarters in Plano, Texas, and they did not seem to know they had a TIF agreement in Burlington,” explained Sagarino. “It was really unfortunate. But, at the end of the day, this was a great project for the town and Keurig. Keurig received an exemption on their property value, which they were able to use to finance the construction of their building, and the town received a beautiful corporate headquarters of a world-renowned company that we are all proud of.”
The selectmen saw no issues with supporting the decertification of the Keurig Dr. Pepper TIF agreement, so they unanimously approved the request to decertify it. The next step is to send a letter from the town to the state to inform them that Burlington is decertifying the local portion of the TIF agreement.
