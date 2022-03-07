BURLINGTON - It took less than two months for Norblom Company to find two prestigious tenants to fill the available tenant spaces at 25 Network Drive.
On January 20, Vericel Corporation, a life science company, earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board to become the first tenant to locate in the 270,000 square-foot life science-centered building on Burlington’s Network Drive, off Middlesex Turnpike. Vericel Corporation specializes in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. They occupy 120,000 square-feet of the 270,000 square-foot building.
Last Thursday night, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard earned approval from the planners to occupy the other half of the Network Drive building, at the formal address of 27 Network Drive but is still in the same 25 Network Drive building at Vericel.
Presently based in Cambridge, the Broad Institute was founded in 2004 and partners with MIT, Harvard and Harvard-affiliated hospitals. The primary mission of Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is to empower a revolution in biomedicine to accelerate the pace at which the world conquers disease.
They received an “enthusiastic reception” from the Burlington Board of Health for this proposal. The company chose Burlington as its first location out of Kendall Square in Cambridge after exploring over 40 other potential locations. Their lease in Cambridge expires in 2024 so they plan on eventually making Network Drive their primary base of operations in two years.
“We looked at over 40 locations and Burlington stood out above the rest,” acknowledged Sarah Cottet, senior director of facilities for Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. “Burlington has a perfect balance of industry, community, and amenities. Thank you, Burlington, for developing an amazing ecosystem of discovery.”
Todd Fremont-Smith, senior vice president of development and director of mixed-use projects for Nordblom Company, informed the planners that Broad Institute is going to put “a lot of money” into the Network Drive building, on top of what Nordblom has already invested.
Broad Institute’s Network Drive lease is confirmed to be in effect for at least 10 years.
The Planning Board was ecstatic in having this reputable life science business come to town.
“It is great to see such a prestigious company select Burlington out of 40 other locations,” stated Planning Board member Ernest Covino. “Thanks to all the current and previous Planning Board members for helping set the life science framework in Burlington.”
Citing no issues with the proposal, the board approved the two special permits.
