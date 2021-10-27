BURLINGTON - The newest housing proposal for Burlington’s Northwest Park will be primarily geared towards local residents and seniors.
The Select Board unanimously ratified a formal Affordable Housing Agreement for “Life Time Living” on 4th Avenue in Burlington, off Middlesex Turnpike.
Local attorney Robert Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Nordblom Company, reiterated the “focus” of the agreement is to “target it towards seniors” which will “address a need” for the town.
The agreement is “perpetual in nature” and protects the town’s interests, ensuring 14 percent (23 out of 167 units) are affordably designated for seniors and 70 percent are reserved for Burlington residents, as long as it does not violate any of the town’s housing laws.
Select Board member Michael Runyan, who was on the subcommittee for this matter, expressed satisfaction in the end-product.
“We have a really good agreement here,” he declared. “I am anxious to see the great marketing plan play out.”
Select Board member Robert Hogan added, “I feel comfortable supporting this. I believe it will benefit the residents and town.”
The Select Board unanimously approved the Affordable Housing Agreement.
“Life Time Living”
Northwest Park has been transforming over the past decade into a vibrant mixed-use campus, successfully integrating office and commercial tenants with retail, restaurants, multi-family housing and hospitality uses along the trendsetting 3rd Ave.
More recently, Life Time Fitness opened adjacent to 4th Ave., offering an extensive fitness center to area employees and residents. These combined initiatives have propelled the campus further towards implementation of the campus-wide master plan approved in 2007.
Nordblom Company’s goal this past year was to develop vacant areas of Northwest Park.
The site in question on 4th Ave., 174 Middlesex Turnpike, was previously approved for an office use and as Nordblom tried to find a suitable tenant for the property for over a decade, nothing truly manifested. This is where Town Meeting’s approval in September 2019 to expand the Planned Development District (PDD) language to further support housing opportunities within Northwest Park by allowing for the development of an additional 300 multi-family residences comes into play with this most recent project.
“We are pivoting to a residential concept,” acknowledged Todd Fremont-Smith, senior vice president at Nordblom Company detailed to the Daily Times. “Over the past year, we have analyzed the campus and determined the most appropriate location for the creation of a new residential enclave is adjacent to Life Time Fitness.”
The 167-unit building will offer multi-level living located within walking distance of Life Time Fitness (adjacent) and 3rd Ave. (2 minutes). With a 4th Ave. courtyard three times the size of the 3rd Ave. common area, modern architecture, electric vehicle charging stations, and solar roof installations, the “s” shaped building would be 14 percent affordable, equating to 23 affordable units for Burlington seniors.
“We are developing a ‘Life Time Concept’ with the fitness club and living units,” announced Fremont-Smith. “We are calling it ‘Life Time Living.’”
Each residence features intuitive, environmentally friendly and sustainable top-of-the-line finishes and premium amenities inside and out. Residents can take advantage of the full development with help from the Residents Service Team, who will help schedule workouts (at the club or from the comfort of home), book group, fitness classes or LifeSpa appointments, or reserve use of the quiet wellness sanctuaries throughout development.
Additionally, residents will have access to work directly with a Life Time nutritionist to create a meal plan that supports healthy-eating goals and/or use a special app to order pre-made meals from the LifeCafe.
The amenity package also includes granite kitchen countertops and gourmet stainless steel appliances, smart thermostat and locks, custom closets, wood plank flooring, ceiling fans and blackout shades in bedrooms, large capacity in-unit washer and dryer, and an included parking space. A private pool, private fitness studio, and a 24-hour concierge with package lockers and delivery are included.
All leases include a premier Diamond Life Time athletic resort membership for all Life Time clubs throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as discounted dues for Life Time Work.
Other amenities of the project consist of the building being a certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and an MBTA bus stop will be on-site. The Planning Board unanimously approved this proposal at its meeting on March 18, 2021.
