BURLINGTON - It’s over before it even started.
The True Food Kitchen restaurant proposal for Burlington Mall has been withdrawn by the applicant, FRC Balance, LLC (d/b/as True Food Kitchen).
The matter was never formally presented to the Planning Board or even discussed, so the reason behind the withdrawal remains a mystery, at this point.
The proposal was to open a full-service restaurant in the Burlington Mall, adjacent to Fogo de Chao.
It’s been 15 years since the first True Food Kitchen opened in Phoenix, Arizona. With a menu and mantra based on world-renowned Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet, the restaurant’s Burlington Mall location would be its first in Massachusetts.
The lifetime practitioner of natural and preventive medicine, Dr. Weil is the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, and a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine. His strict diet is often employed by cardiologists as part of heart patients’ recovery programs and the chain continues to grow with sustainable dishes that are influenced by Mediterranean, Asian and Californian cuisine.
The True Food Kitchen utilizes seasonal and sustainable ingredients to create flavorful and healthy dishes. The special permit detailed the restaurant was to offer both interior and exterior/patio seating (both covered and open air) within a modern, open concept.
Adjacent to Fogo de Chao, the restaurant was hoped to be situated towards Burlington Mall Road and would open out into one of the new pocket parks on the mall campus, allowing a natural connection to the outdoor space.
There would have been 272 total seats with 184 interior and 88 located on the exterior patio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.