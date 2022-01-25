BURLINGTON - A 287,000 square-foot building on 3 Van de Graaff Drive is the next property that will completely be used for life science purposes.
The Planning Board unanimously approved five special permits allowing for this transition at its meeting last Thursday night.
The 287,000 square-foot building, off Blanchard Road, has historically been occupied by a variety of office tenants. However, over the past several years, the office market has diminished while life science opportunities have expanded in the region.
In response to this evolving market condition, the Burlington Planning Board issues a series of special permits in 2019 authorizing life science uses within a portion of the building (105,000 square-feet) in anticipation of a future space conversion.
Jumbo Capital, Inc. recently purchased the entire 287,000 square-foot building and they went in front of the planners last Thursday seeking to amend that previously issues special permit decision from 2019 to provide the flexibility to extend the allowed uses throughout the entire premises and request two additional special permits for related uses typically associated with biotechnology operations.
“This building, which has been historically occupied by office tenants, is situated in a premier location along Route 95, proximate to supportive retail as well as hotel and housing amenities which ideally locates the property to entice new life science companies seeking a foothold in the Burlington market,” explained local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Jumbo Capital Inc., confirming there will be no exterior modifications to the building. “This will enhance biotech and life science companies to come to Burlington.”
Jumbo Capital Inc. has a life science presence in Bedford, MA, so 3 Van de Graaff Drive isn’t their first crack in the life science business. The Burlington property isn’t completely vacant right now, so the conversion will be done in two phases. First, 160,000 square-feet over three vacant building levels will be converted for life science, then the rest of the 127,000 square-feet when the existing tenants’ leases expire.
Renovations entail the creation of code-compliant hazardous waste rooms, elevators and a robust landscaping plan.
A representative from Jumbo Capital LLC spoke highly of Burlington being a desired location for life science uses.
“We have been looking for the right building and I think we found it on Van de Graaff Drive,” he stated. “The great features in Burlington and at the building allow for a perfect life science conversion.”
The Board of Health is said to be “comfortable” with the proposal, which in effect diminished any concerns the Planning Board had. The planners unanimously approved the five special permits.
