BURLINGTON - After a missing woman was found dead in Burlington this past February, the Burlington Police Department thought there was no better basis to upgrade its outdated drone.
The Burlington Police Department’s Drone Unit was formed in 2017. Since then, the unit has become a regional leader in drone flights for various missions, including search and rescue, tracking hot-spots for the fire department, and inspecting water towers, among other uses.
The current issue facing the unit is their drone becoming borderline useless, as is the case with most technology after a period of use and years.
“We are like Nascar drivers driving junk-yard cares,” said Burlington Police Sergeant Peter Abaskharoun to the Select Board. “Our drone is outdated. The thermal imaging is useless. We have a [drone] unit that is capable of so much, but we are hindered by the equipment we have.”
The current drone is six years old and isn’t able to fly when it’s windy and cold, as was the case this past February when a 49-year-old Burlington woman went missing and was found dead after an all-night search. If the drone could’ve flown with its thermal imaging, that would have been of great use in finding a human being at night.
The new drone and its associated gadgets, DJI Matrice 30T, costs $16,856 but the Burlington Police Department and town officials believe it’s worth every penny and then some. It will be able to fly in any weather with 4K thermal zooming.
Knowing the department will have this invaluable resource to help with any incident, especially missing persons, gives the Select Board a reassurance they haven’t had since February.
“Not being able to fly [the drone] back in February, led us here today,” declared Select Board member Jim Tigges.
Select Board member Michael Espejo’s comments echoed the sentiments of his fellow board members.
“Anything we can do to help make your job more efficient, we will always do,” he said. “Having this drone will make the difference in finding a missing child or person, among all the other situations it can be of great aid.”
No vote by the Select Board was needed, as this $16,856 cost will come from the Burlington Police Chief’s Operating Budget.
