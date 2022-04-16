BURLINGTON - Strega Burlington officially signed the lease with the landlord of the Middlesex Turnpike property that most recently housed Del Frisco’s Grille.
This past January, the Planning Board approved a special permit allowing Strega Burlington to locate in the former Del Frisco’s Grille site in Burlington on Middlesex Turnpike.
The only remaining box needing a checkmark for Strega was to finalize the lease so Del Frisco’s Grill could transfer its liquor license, which was confirmed this past Monday night when the Select Board unanimously approved the transfer.
The Burlington location is going to be part of the Strega Italiano brand.
“The space is a little bigger than our other spaces, but this is going to be the flagship prototype of what we want the future of the brand to be,” explained a Strega representative.
There will be 211 interior seats and 82 seasonal patio seats, totaling 283 seats which is less than the 305 seats Del Frisco’s Grille previously had at the Middlesex Turnpike space.
The representative from Strega revealed the Strega Italiano location in Woburn mayor eventually change to Strega Prime (steakhouse brand) if the company experiences ant loss in clientele to the Strega Italiano location in Burlington.
The Select Board is eagerly anticipating Burlington’s newest restaurant tenant to open for business.
“I have been to Strega restaurants and I think it will be a great asset to the town,” commented Select Board member James Tigges. “I have all the confidence in the world that you will do well.”
The Strega brand has four locations in Boston and one in Woburn on Sylvan Road. As for the vacant Del Frisco’s Grille building, Strega Italiano will be adding new signage, furniture and making some floor plan changes, but the building’s exterior footprint will remain virtually the same.
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time.
When asked about an estimated opening date, the Srega representatives disclosed it should be open by November.
