BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s 225th anniversary is such a big deal that the Select Board signed a proclamation for the celebration in 2024.
Two huge anniversary milestones are coming up in the next five years and town leaders are hoping to do everything possible to make the celebrations grand.
In 2024, the town of Burlington will 225 years old since its incorporation in 1799, while the United States’ 250th anniversary is coming up in 2026. Both milestones are certainly important enough in the minds of town leaders to get a head start in the preparation process.
The first step is to set parameters for an Anniversaries Committee, which will steer how the community will officially celebrate these landmark events starting in 2024.
No members for the Anniversaries Committee have been disclosed yet, but the Select Board is planning on taking a “step back” to figure out exactly what they want to do for a celebration, then give that itinerary to the Anniversaries Committee.
The committee is a recommendation of the Burlington Historical Commission and various members of that commission are emphasizing the importance of getting a head start on this process now, and making organization a top priority.
Specifically, one member articulated advice to start seeking grants and prepare for celebratory activities tied to both anniversaries sooner than later. He suggested coming up with a draft list of organizations who want to be a part of the celebrations in hopes of getting a measuring stick of the anticipated participation level from residents and businesses.
During the most recent meeting, the Select Board welcomed advise from Wayne Higden, a volunteer from the Burlington’s Bicentennial Committee who helped organize the town’s 200th anniversary in 1999. Life is a lot different than it was in 1999 and the interests of people aren’t what they used to be.
Higden emphasized the importance of reaching out to the Burlington School Department for the purpose of enlisting the help of students leading up to the celebratory events.
Unfortunately, Higden and the town leaders noted that enthusiasm for volunteering is expected to be far less than what it was for the Bicentennial in 1999.
“We had 30 dedicated volunteers back then and so many donations from residents and businesses that we were able to payback the $20,000 provided by the town for the celebrations,” pointed out Higden.
Select Board Chair Nicholas Priest, who has been working alongside fellow member Michael Runyan, Coppola and Higden for these initiatives, echoed the low expectations for volunteers sentiment.
“After trading info, I think my concern is that we’re not going to have the same volunteer pool we’ve had in the past,” he said. “People are being pulled in many directions. I’d like us to take a step back and think about what we think is realistic.”
Select Board member James Tigges suggested getting local students involved, via student projects, to encourage participation. Also, the creation of a logo is a top priority for the Select Board and Historical Commission, as well as making the 225th anniversary the theme of all the upcoming town events (Truck Day, Celebrate Burlington, 4th of July, etc.)
Even with expected low volunteerism, the Select Board is all-in with moving forward for the planning of both events. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed he heed Higden’s advice and reach out to the School Department for potential collaboration and participation.
The Select Board were asked to provide a proclamation to “get things started.”
The proclamation reads as follows:
Whereas: The Town of Burlington, Massachusetts celebrates its 225th Quasquibicentennial Anniversary in the year of 2024, it is fitting to recognize the Town of Burlington during this special milestone year and to celebrate its rich history; and
Whereas: The Town of Burlington was incorporated as a separate political entity on February 28, 1799. Previously, it was part of the City of Woburn from its incorporation in 1642 until 1799, it is located 13 miles Northwest of Boston and has an area of 11.88 square miles; and
Whereas: The Town of Burlington began as a small agrarian community, with its roots in farming, including several large dairy farms, a number of piggeries and shoe factories, and a well-known ham curing plant. A stage coach line from Boston to New Hampshire ran through town, as well. An industrial expansion started in 1954 after the completion of Route 128; and
Whereas: The Town of Burlington was once one of the fastest growing towns in Massachusetts, with a population today of more than 26,000 that grows to over 40,000 during working hours, a hub for business and commerce rich in recreation and entertainment opportunities; and
Whereas: We are the Select Board of the Town of Burlington do hereby proclaim The Year of 2024, the 225th Quasquibicentennial Anniversary of the Town of Burlington, and urge all residents to spend the next year honoring and celebrating Burlington’s legacy while beginning Burlington’s next 225 years of continued in the future.
The proclamation was signed by all the Select Board members and read by Chair Nicholas Priest during last night’s meeting.
