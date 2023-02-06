BURLINGTON - The longtime gravel operation at 6-8 Adams Street is in the process of transferring ownership from E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. to 21st Century Concrete, Inc.
The buyer and applicant, 21st Century Concrete, Inc., recently went in front of the Planning Board seeking approval for four special permits at the location, off Middlesex Turnpike.
There has been a sand and gravel company operating at the site since the 1940s. E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. has run its business there since 2006 and is selling it to the applicant, one of several corporations in a family business that operates concrete facilities in western Massachusetts and upstate New York.
“21st Century Concrete, Inc. intends to step in and continue to operate the business in the same manner that it has been operated by [E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc.] over the past many years,” said local attorney Thomas Murphy, representing the applicant. “There are no plans to change the site not are there any plans to expand or modify any of the buildings on site.”
The buyer assured the planners the business model and property operations will stay the same, as it was when the seller occupied the site. To ensure that further, employees from E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. plan to stay working at the site under the employment of 21st Century Concrete, Inc.
On January 5, 2006, the Planning Board approved two special permits as requested by E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc., including one pursuant to Section 4.2.7.1 of the zoning bylaw (light manufacturing or processing plants), and one pursuant to Section 4.2.7.9 (hazardous materials/chemicals use, storage, transport, disposal, or discharge). The board also made a finding that the site’s use as a sand and gravel/concrete processing facility predates the establishment of the Aquifer Zoning District, making it an existing non-conforming use for storage oils and petroleum products and the existing facility is non-conforming for height in proximity to residentially zoned land.
Just like E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. did for many years, the buyer will use motor oil chemicals as part of the concrete mixing process for four weeks every years. They will provide their own potable water to use as a key mixing agent in the process.
An important ruling pointed in Section 5(D) of the 2006 special permit decision, permits the Planning Board to assign the 2006 special permits to a new operator, if it finds that the new operator would not constitute a significant change in use.
“21st Century Concrete, Inc. is part of a multi-generational family business that has extensive and long-term experience in the operation of concrete/sand and gravel establishments and I am confident that it will be a well-run business and an asset to the community,” stated Murphy.
An asset to the Burlington community, but it’s not viewed as a viable, ecologically-friendly entity to the nearest abutters to the property, which happen to be Lexington residents.
Residents from Burlington’s next-door neighbor on Adams Street appealed to the Planning Board for proactive and precautionary measures, requesting improving the air quality and noise levels that emit from the site at certain times.
The planners agreed with Lexington residents that now, 17 years since the special permit was issued for the site, is a good time to improve the facets of operations at the gravel/construction site, with new ownership set to take the reigns of the property.
With the planners awaiting formal comments from the Burlington Board of Health and Conservation Commission, the board continued this matter to its next meeting on Feb. 16.
