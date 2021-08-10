BURLINGTON – A legal agreement between the towns of Burlington and Lexington has been formally approved, permitting the construction of a new water main to begin in the coming months.
Last night’s ratification among the Burlington Select Board was the final step in the original inter-municipal water agreement, which was previously approved by Burlington and Lexington this past June.
The agreement is for the water main installation, maintenance and conveyance between the towns of Lexington and Burlington, in connection with fulfilling Burlington’s connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).
This the culmination of the prolonged MWRA connection process, taking just under five years to complete, which will result in Burlington having its own direct pipe connection. The water main is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.
“This agreement will allow us to start construction of Phase 2 of the MWRA project,” remarked Burlington Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez during last night’s Select Board meeting. “We hope to start construction during this year’s construction season and at least complete the water main portion before the end of the 2022 construction season.”
In order for Burlington to join the MWRA and have its own direct connection, a new water line on Adams Street (off Middlesex Turnpike, heading towards Lexington) will now be installed. The MWRA connection will tap into the Arlington water main through Lexington, hence the need for the approval from the Lexington Select Board so construction can occur in Lexington.
The Burlington Select Board couldn’t be happier to see this inter-municipal agreement with Lexington reach the final stage of this extensive process.
“This is not an overnight process,” remarked Select Board Chair James Tigges. “There are so many agencies and approvals. It is not easy. I just want to say thanks to [Town Administrator Paul Sagarino and Burlington Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez] for all the work you have done.”
Sagarino acknowledged praise and appreciation for the Lexington Select Board for their “graciousness” in allowing Burlington to dig up their land so the MWRA water main connection can be installed.
“This is a team effort. I want to thank the town of Lexington and everyone who made this long process come to fruition,” declared Sanchez.
Burlington will not have to go through the same construction permitting process in Arlington because the MWRA is handling that part of the new water that will run through Lexington to get to Burlington. Sanchez confirmed the MWRA is in the design phase now and they hope to finish their construction portion of the project around the same time as Burlington officials finish their section of the water main in 2022.
The selectmen unanimously approved the updated agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.