BURLINGTON - The pandemic and inflation has not spared the waste management business from its economic wrath.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) leaders and the Select Board recently went in front of Town Meeting to discuss the outlook of waste management services in town once the current contract with Republic Services ends on June 30, 2023.
After meeting with local haulers, the DPW is recommending extending the town’s current contract with Republic Services for 3-5 years. However, due to staffing and supply chain issues, a new hauler contract may not be feasible until July 1, 2024 or later.
The Town of Burlington has been working in partnership with the Towns of Tewksbury and Tyngsborough to negotiate a new contract for the collection and disposal of municipal solid waste and recycling.
The three towns started the process of procuring for these services in June 2022, since our collection contracts with Republic Services are due to expire June 30, 2023. Typically this process is started 6 to 12 months in advance of the start day. However, after interviewing hauling contractors we realized that we may not have enough time to secure a viable contractor for the start of FY24 due to truck delivery lead times and the availability of CDL drivers.
During the last few years the trash collection, disposal and recycling processing markets have been affected by supply chain issues, fuel prices, lack of CDL drivers, closure of landfills and incinerators in Massachusetts, and the Chinese “national sword” which banned the importation of certain types of solid waste and set strict limits on recyclable materials. All these variables have created an uncertain base in which to procure these services.
Republic Services is offering a five year contract extension to the towns which also includes trash disposal services (currently the towns procure these services separately with Covanta’s contract expiring June 30, 2024).
A five year contract will provide stability to the towns and will allow sufficient time to analyze the current level of service required by the towns. In addition, it will allow sufficient time to prepare a request for proposals well in advance of the expiration of the new amendment.
“The market conditions and staffing issues have us thinking of the future and how we can save on costs for Burlington while giving residents the best service possible,” assured Burlington DPW Business Manager Rachel Leonardo.
Town Meeting’s decisive approval of this warrant permits town officials to pursue a three-or-five-year contract, once July 1, 2024 comes and the time to craft a new long-term contract with Republic arises.
“Come budget time, we will find a way to make it work,” said Select Board member Michael Espejo. “I want to keep the current services and not charge any more fees to residents, who are already paying enough in taxes. Lets leep it as is and maintain services for residents.”
The finalized contract will be in front of Town Meeting in the coming year.
