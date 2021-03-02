BURLINGTON – School officials are continuing to take the necessary steps to address the bygone HVAC system at Burlington High School (BHS).
Bob Cunha, director of Technology and Operations for the Burlington Public Schools, recently approached the School Committee about where they stand on a proposed feasibility study for the HVAC system at BHS.
A feasibility study would assess the building, looks at the HVAC system and a few main areas which are determined and selected, plumbing, electrical, current fire protection, and the architectural and structural size of the building.
“It will assess all those aspects, give us a recommendation on needed repairs, alert us on any types of triggers resulting from the cost of the replacement, and give us cost estimates on actual facts,” expounded Cunha. “We will know what everything costs before we rip down the walls.”
For the past eight years, the district has been submitting a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) for the HVAC at BHS, but to no avail. It has been a disappointing process for school officials, especially since they are trying to upgrade a critical component of the school that is part of the original building built in 1973. There have been band-aid improvements to the boilers, but the entire HVAC system has needed to be upgraded for most of this century.
Instead of pursuing the same statement of interest for a ninth straight year and likely receiving a ninth rejection letter, the School Committee decided to send a project to the MSBA that is even more pressing to the district but will likely get more attention from the state, which is enrollment capacity at Fox Hill Elementary School and Pine Glen Elementary School. This statement of interest is currently in the MSBA pipeline, as the district awaits word on its status. Submitting projects to the MSBA allows school districts a chance to receive up to a 50 percent reimbursement on initiatives, if they end up being selected by the state. Burlington’s new Memorial Elementary School was one of the town’s last projects to successfully make it through the MSBA pipeline, earning approval in 2013.
Since school officials decided to move forward with a statement of interest focused on addressing elementary enrollment in the district, they now need to turn their attention to the persistent, old nagging objective of renovating the HVAC at BHS.
The feasibility study is the key to reaching the point of figuring out exactly what needs to be fixed and upgraded, and how much it will cost.
A key component of this process is reaching trigger points. In the case of school renovations, construction trigger points are percentage benchmarks followed to help assess pricing and mandatory improvements to see that the project comes to fruition.
For example, the state guidelines for triggers denote if 30 percent of the assessed value or 30 percent of the square-feet of the property is “hit” during a renovation, then that will force the district to bring the building up to specific building codes.
“There are no fire protection sprinklers at Marshall Simonds Middle School, so if the 30 percent threshold is met, then we have to put in sprinklers,” explained Cunha. “There is also ADA compliancy for the needs of handicapped individuals.”
Cunha confirmed that 30 percent of the value of what BHS is currently assessed at, $50 million, equates to a trigger of $16 million, as a result of the 30 percent benchmark.
“It is a large number ($16 million), but we get more in-depth of exactly what is needed,” stated Cunha. “A feasibility study is not the final step in getting the HVAC system. After the report, I would need to come back to the School Committee and discuss the findings of it. Once we know the cost, then I have to go out to get funds and begin the bidding process.”
Cunha is expecting triggers to occur, meaning that more than $16 million in triggers is probably going to be realized for this project.
School Committee member Martha Simon harped on a point many of her colleagues also had, pertaining to exploring all HVAC upgrade options that will provide the most minimal possible carbon foot-print.
Cunha professed in order to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) requirements, “We would have to become a more energy-efficient system with the HVAC system at BHS.”
This means that any upgrades made to the HVAC system at BHS will likely be as energy-efficient as possible, so that the LEED requirements are met.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti concluded the dialogue succinctly when it comes to the amount of work that needs to be done at BHS.
“We have a lot of work to do at BHS. There is no question about that,” Dr. Conti admitted.
This matter was before the School Committee for informational purposes. Cunha plans on bringing forth a formal feasibility study proposal to the committee in the coming weeks.
