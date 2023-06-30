BURLINGTON - Making sure there are clear lines of dialogue within Burlington’s community is a long overdue notion that is finally starting to take shape.
Thanks to a venture by the town to work with The Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston, a hands-on assessment of how the town can improve its internal and external communication methods is underway, and the first phase of the assessment has been completed.
The Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management is dedicated to improving the effectiveness of public management in government.
The project’s scope prioritizes how the town communicates with its constituents, how town departments communicate with each other, and how town board/committees and staff communicate with each other.
Presented in two phases by representatives from the Collins Center, phase 1 focuses on internal communications and operational access. The project utilized interviews and documents to review and determine any bottlenecks and provide opportunities to improve internal communication. Ultimately, this ended up with helpful recommendations for improvements in this aspect.
Phase 2 is tied to external communications, where the project will review existing practices and policies, both town-wide and department-specific. The point of this phase is to analyze how residents communicate with the town and way it can be improved.
Residents will be heavily involved in the external communications area, with the Collins Center expected to move forward with focus groups in an effort to find out exact needs of the people of Burlington.
The methodology consisted of 29 interviews with department heads, Select Board members, town administrator, non-profits, BCAT, and town older residents. The community survey portion was relayed online and in print, totaling 747 responses.
GOAL 1: Elevate Communication as a Core Priority
Improving the town systems to support communications by way of creating and empowering an Office of Communications and Community Engagement to centralize and coordinate intra-departmental and town information. Providing training and resources to ensure that funding is available to support communication efforts and staff training.
GOAL 2: Improve Effectiveness of Town Communications
Improving communications tools by updating the town’s website, creating a municipal newsletters, creating video content, partnering with community groups, and incorporating translation/accessibility in all content. Enhancing the community understanding and access to town departments, courtesy of elevating the understanding of department services/programs with videos and website improvements. Measuring and tracking success of communications will be integral, and can be done using key performance indicators (KPIs) to optimize actions.
GOAL 3: Solidify Internal Communications
Interdepartmental communications need improving, so the plan is to convene regular meetings of department heads to foster collaboration and identify communication opportunities. Setting standards and establish policies by adopting guidelines and policies for communication style/content and online engagement, and providing staff training for consistency.
GOAL 4: Improve Resident Engagement
The goal is to foster two-way communication opportunities between the town and community. Creating avenues for community integration and it’s time to make information more easily accessible (public forums, project-specific videos, surveys). Community inquiries need to be taken more seriously, so the town’s phone tree needs to be monitored better in a way that will help town officials better predict likely questions. Providing current project updates to public-facing departments will also help the line of transparency between the town departments and residents clearer.
SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION
The study details specific recommendations so the above-mentioned goals can be achieved.
They entail creating an Office of Communication and Community Engagement; improving intra-departmental information sharing; develop more effective tools for communication; create policies and procedures to support staff and effort; proactively manage information for residents; and monitor and measure the impact of town’s efforts continually and adjust as needed.
The Select Board expressed great appreciation for the communication study’s final report and recommendations. All felt the municipal newsletters could be the most effective way to keep the lines of communication and status of town projects, among other matters, between town departments and residents at a transparent level.
Nothing was confirmed, as to what recommendation(s) the town will utilize, but when it’s known, the Daily Times readers will be the first to know.
