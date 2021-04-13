BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved lower seating capacity requirements for restaurants trying to acquire all-alcohol and wine and malt licenses in Burlington.
The conversation stems from a longtime sentiment among officials that Burlington has not created a fair business climate for small restaurants, specifically in regards to the seating requirements needed to get any type of liquor license.
The previous policy required a restaurant to have at least 120 seats to qualify for an all-alcohol license and 40 seats for wine and malt. After mulling new seating numbers for over a month, the selectmen formally moved forward with 30 seats for an all-alcohol license and 20 seats for a wine and malt license.
With the town set to open a myriad of new restaurants in the Town Center area, including at The Shoppes at Simonds Park (former Building 19 1/2 site), the hope is smaller, non-chain restaurants can occupy most of the tenant spaces in that Town Center Overlay District area. The district is poised to be a main street-type of setting and layout, encouraging pedestrian connectivity and a small-town feel.
“No one is going to open a restaurant [in the Town Center] with 120 seats,” voiced Selectman Joseph Morandi. “We had to knock that number down a bit.”
In comparison, surrounding communities have lesser or no seating requirements for obtaining liquor licenses. For example, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Waltham have no capacity limits, while Arlington has 15 for all-alcohol and 19 for wine and malt, Woburn has 100 for all-alcohol and 50 for wine and malt, and Winchester has 24 for all-alcohol and wine and malt.
“We had to look at the fact that we have many chain restaurants,” declared Selectman Bob Hogan. “Other communities have a much lower or no seating requirements at all. All the restaurants seeking liquor licenses would ultimately still need to go through the Board of Selectmen liquor license permit process. This would give the ‘mom-and-pop’ restaurants a chance to succeed in Burlington.”
All the other selectmen expressed support for updating the town’s outdated alcohol rules and regulations.
“I fully support the 30/20 seating requirement figures,” affirmed Selectman Michael Runyan. “It is a great time to review our policy, which has not been updated in over 30 years.”
The selectmen noted that many Burlington residents have informed them that they prefer more “mom-and-pop” restaurants in town. It’s input like that from residents over the years that channelled town officials to revisit the alcohol rules and regulations.
Several residents spoke during this meeting in full support of the selectmen lowering the seating threshold.
“It is absolutely the right call to lower the seating capacity and requirements for alcohol licenses in Burlington,” said one resident.
The “mom-and-pop” proponents in town got their wish because the selectmen wasted no time in unanimously approving the new seating requirements for liquor licenses this past Monday night, with 30 for all-alcohol and 20 for wine and malt licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.