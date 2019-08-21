BURLINGTON – Karma Restaurant will be opening its fourth location in the Commonwealth at the Burlington Mall.
The fine Asian cuisine eatery earned approval from the Planning Board for a special permit and site plan, allowing them to occupy the remaining vacant space in the former Uno’s. Currently, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana occupies 3,962 square-feet of the space, including 98 seats.
Karma Restaurant will be a full-service restaurant with upscale Asian cuisine. The company has locations in Concord, Andover, and Westford, all of which have experienced plenty of success.
The Burlington Mall space will occupy approximately 5,200 square-feet of interior space, plus an internal mezzanine for storage and management and an outdoor seating area for seasonal dining.
The building facade encompassing the tenant space will be enhanced to provide continuity of design and a newly constructed entrance door/vestibule, as no interior access from the Mall will be provided. In addition, the Karma Restaurant confirmed they will replace an existing 1,000-gallon grease trap with a new 3,000-gallon grease trap to support the new facility.
Karma Restaurant has had its eyes on a Burlington location for “a while” and jumped on the opportunity to move into the Burlington Mall.
Zhen Guo, owner of Karma Restaurant, informed the planners that the theme of his restaurant is to always improve from one of his restaurants to another.
“We try to improve upon each restaurant that we build,” professed Guo. “There are no duplications. We try to upgrade with every new restaurant, so nothing gets predictable.”
The “fine dining experience” has a traditional Asian cuisine menu of Chinese and Japanese entrees, Korean selections, and Sushi & Sushimi.
The planners raised no issues with the proposal, so they unanimously approved the special permit and site plan applications.
Karma Restaurant is expected to open by the end of this year.
