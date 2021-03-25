BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen continued the process of reviewing and possibly updating the town’s alcohol rules and regulations.
The conversation stems from a longtime sentiment among officials that Burlington has not created a fair business climate for small restaurants, specifically in regards to the seating requirements needed to get any type of liquor license.
The current policy requires a restaurant to have at least 120 seats to qualify for an all-alcohol license and 40 seats for wines and malt.
With the town set to open a myriad of new restaurants in the Town Center area, including at The Shoppes at Simonds Park (former Building 19 1/2 site), the hope is smaller, non-chain restaurants can occupy most of the tenant spaces in that Town Center Overlay District area. The district is poised to be a main street-type of setting and layout, encouraging pedestrian connectivity and a small-town feel.
“No one is going to open a restaurant [in the Town Center] with 120 seats,” voiced Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi. “We should knock that number down a bit.”
In comparison, surrounding communities have lesser or no seating requirements for obtaining liquor licenses. For example, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Waltham have no capacity limits, while Arlington has 15 for all-alcohol and 19 for wines and malt, Woburn has 100 for all-alcohol and 50 for wines and malt, and Winchester has 24 for all-alcohol and wines and malt.
“We need to look at the fact that we have many chain restaurants,” declared Selectman Bob Hogan. “Other communities have a much lower or no seat requirements at all. All the restaurants seeking liquor licenses would ultimately still need to go through the Board of Selectmen liquor license permit process. This would give the ‘mom-and-pop’ restaurants a chance to succeed in Burlington.”
All the other selectmen expressed support for exploring the town’s outdated alcohol rules and regulations.
“I fully support taking a deep dive into this discussion,” affirmed Selectman Michael Runyan. “It is a great time to review our policy, which has not been updated in over 30 years.”
Several selectmen did propose lowering the seating threshold to 50 or 40 for all-alcohol licenses and 25 for wines and malt, essentially cutting the existing seating policy numbers in half. Another selectman even proposed having no seating requirement for wines and malt, and 30 for all-alcohol, citing that “most communities” don’t have a minimum requirement of wines and malt.
“I am not sure zero is a good idea to start, but I believe that cutting the existing numbers in half would be a good start, then we can re-evaluate the numbers as we progress,” suggested Selectman Runyan.
Selectman Nicholas Priest expressed support for Runyan’s proposal and Selectman Chair Morandi is open to 25 for wine and malts, and 40 or less for all-alcohol licenses.
At this point, the selectmen want to continue to field recommendations from the other town boards and departments, as well as residents.
“We do not have a specific seating capacity number requirement we are ready to move forward with right now, but we would like suggestions from the other boards and departments they can provide insightful input on this matter,” remarked Chair Morandi.
Several selectmen noted that many Burlington residents have informed them that they prefer more “mom-and-pop” restaurants in town. It’s input like that from residents over the years that channelled town officials to revisit the alcohol rules and regulations.
Several residents spoke during this meeting in full support of the selectmen lowering the seating threshold.
“It is absolutely the right call to lower the seating capacity and requirements for alcohol licenses in Burlington,” said one resident.
With no consensus reached on final seating figures, this matter, which is a public hearing, was continued to the selectmen’s meeting on April 12. At that point, it is hoped ample feedback from the Planning Board, Board of Health Building Department, and residents will have been heard, hopefully helping the selectmen make a decision on making a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.