BURLINGTON - Glaukos Corporation, a pioneer in the eye care industry, recently opened four special permit applications with the goal of relocating its east coast headquarters from Waltham to Burlington.
Glaukos Corporation is defined as an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Their global headquarters is located in California, but Burlington would be their primary east coast office.
The 30 North Avenue location, in Northwest Park, consists of a two-story, 60,112 square-foot commercial building that Glaukos hopes to fully occupy. As part of the proposal, they will enhance the site’s surface parking and other various site improvements.
Glaukos operations in Burlington will consist of light manufacturing activities involving assembly, testing, shipping, repair and refurbishment of ophthalmic medical devices used for the treatment of corneal diseases as well as research and development activities involving chemistry and biology work relating to early-stage research for new corneal therapies and pharmaceuticals.
The company has developed cream-based drugs to help remedy some of the most serious eye conditions. Keratoconus was brought up during the Planning Board meeting, and is a condition in which the clear tissue on the front of the eye (cornea) bulges outwards. With keratoconus, the clear dome-shaped tissue that covers the cornea, thins and bulges outward into a cone shape. The cause of this condition remains unknown, but Glaukos is the company that created a formidable treatment in the form of cream ointment. No other such company can state such a claim.
Their Eyelid Drug Delivery Platform’s patented cream-based drug formulations are applied to the outer surface of the eyelid for transdermal delivery of pharmaceutically active compounds for the treatment of keratoconus and other eye disorders. Early human studies with this novel delivery system have demonstrated efficacy without the side effects often associated with drugs delivered as topical eye drops.
The planners were generally impressed with the hopeful next life science company to move into Burlington, but the board’s protocol since primarily conducting virtual meetings last year is to not approve any new applications until the applicant comes before the board for a second time. This strategy gives the public ample time to submit feedback.
The building’s footprint is expected to remain the same, but the dumpster is going to be relocated and parking stripes in the lot need to be refreshed.
The planners continued the four special permit applications to its next meeting on June 3.
