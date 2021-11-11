BURLINGTON - Three years may have been worth the wait, as the Select Board was informed this past Monday night that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Strega Italiano restaurant brand will call Burlington its next home.
Strega is expecting to sign the lease within the next week or so, and the their newest location will be the former Del Frisco’s Grille site. The Strega brand has four locations in Boston and one in Woburn.
The Del Frisco’s Grille chain once located on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington closed its doors permanently on Oct. 15, 2019. Their Chestnut Hill restaurant in Boston also closed around that time. The company had been using a broker to market the commercial space and license together. Like many restaurants that closed before the pandemic, upscale restaurant Del Frisco’s Grille continued experiencing problems finding a tenant and moving its liquor license, but it sounds like they are finally nearing the finish line.
Several months without finding a user for the property and liquor license is typically too long for the Select Board, so almost three years felt like an eternity of uncertainty for the board. However, they have continuously recognized and understood the COVID-19 impacts and unfortunate circumstances the pandemic has brought to the restaurant business.
Attorney Patricia L. Farnsworth, of Lawson & Weitzen in Boston, representing Strega Italiano, was in attendance this past Monday night and unveiled the welcome news about the Boston-based Italian steakhouse and seafood restaurant expecting to sign the lease.
“There will be mostly cosmetic changes to the property,” said Farnsworth. “I think the lease will be signed within the next week, and the intention is to transfer this liquor license and open the restaurant within a year.”
Farnsworth divulged the new property owner plans on spending $1.5 million on those aforementioned “cosmetic changes” to the property.
Strega Italiano will have to go through the proper special permit and site plan application channels with the Planning Board before starting construction.
The Select Board seemed relieved to hear that a tenant is finally expected to fill that gap on Middlesex Turnpike.
“This has been going on a while so we are really concerned about knowing all the information up until you go through the approval process,” remarked Select Board member Robert Hogan. “We want this to be a success but we also need to know that everyone is on the same page.”
Select Board member Michael Runyan is very pleased with the news.
“The news we got tonight absolutely demonstrates good effort and goodwill on behalf of the property owners so I am happy to give time to get the lease signed.”
The Del Frisco’s Grille attorney, Andrew Upton, confirmed a provision in the lease calls for Del Frisco’s Grille to renew the liquor license with the town in order to keep it in good standing. Every December, the town goes through the formal process of renewing all the commercial property licenses in Burlington.
This public hearing for Del Frisco’s Grille was continued to the Select Board’s meeting on Dec. 13.
