BURLINGTON - As communities throughout America fear the worst for their local economies, Burlington officials share a similar uncertain nervousness but they are ready to handle whatever comes their way as a result of COVID-19.
The Town Administration presented the Board of Selectmen with an outlined plan for handling the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 budgets during Monday night’s virtual meeting.
“In a nutshell, I thought we could close out the fiscal year 2020 budget without issue,” declared Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio. “I recommend moving forward with our proposed fiscal year 2021 budget with the set guidelines we put in place this past January.”
Danizio laid out a thorough presentation of the factual and potential COVID-19 impacts on the Burlington economy, referencing updates on the budget guidelines, state aid and financial safeguards town officials can pursue if necessary.
The Operating Budget guidelines for fiscal year 2021 are a 3.5 percent blended (town and schools) Operating Budget parameter, a tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes) no greater than 4.5 percent, and an Accommodated Accounts increase of 6 to 7 percent.
Following the aforementioned guidelines, Danizio disclosed some financial statistics currently facing the town.
- Local Receipts: $16.7 million (down $500,000 from fiscal year 2020)
- State Aid: $10 million (down)
- Tax levy: $123.5 million (within the project range)
- Free Cash: $3.9 million (as projected)
- Special Revenues: $1.3 million (as projected)
“Local Receipts is where we expect to take the biggest hit,” mentioned Danizio. “It is [$500,000] below what we accounted for in the budget, which does not sound like a big hit, but Local Receipts is one of the areas where the town has been committed to conservative number. And this is the exact reason why, in case something came up, such as COVID-19.”
Local Receipts is a vital revenue stream for the town, comprised of hotel, meals, excise, permits, water, and investment income taxes. The $16.7 million figure equates to a 0 percent increase from fiscal year 2020 and is 27 percent below the fiscal year 2019 actuals ($4.5 million below).
State Aid, Operating Budget, and Safeguards
Financial aid from the state could end up taking 10 percent of its monetary assistance to communities in a worst case scenario, or, as Danizio noted, the state could dip into its “rainy day fund” to relieve the situation, much like they did during the 2008 recession.
The projected State Aid (Chapter 70, Unrestricted General Government Aid, veterans, and elderly support) for Burlington in fiscal year 2021 is anticipated to be $9.99 million, a 0 percent increase from fiscal year 2020, The projection is $100,000 less than what was submitted by Burlington officials. If the state cuts 10 percent of its funding for communities, that would result in a $1 million loss for the town.
If that takes place, town officials would need to deduct $1 million from its contingency items to cover the deficit.
“If there was a 10 percent cut in State Aid, we would go to our contingency items and find $1 million to take out,” explained Danizio.
These contingency items would hinge on the revenue estimates changing from expectation. If the estimates change, the town is planning on creating a list of contingency items approved in the budget (i.e. OPEB annual payment), reassess revenues in the fall, and tie the revenue estimate decrease to contingency items.
If COVID-19 absolutely decimates the town’s economy, there are safeguards with deeper pockets officials can turn to, such as Free Cash ($8.85 million) and the Stabilization Fund ($9.65 million).
As it stands now, the fiscal year 2021 Town Operating Budget is $38.87 million (within the 3.5 percent guideline), the School Operating Budget is $55.47 million (within the 3.5 percent guideline), and Accommodated Accounts is $54.97 million (below the 6-7 percent guideline scale).
Danizio concluded his presentation by restating the Town Administration’s sentiment of being patient and seeing where the economy is in the coming months before making any misguided decisions.
“Lets plan and not panic, and see where we are in the fall. We will work the plan we proposed and approve the plan with some contingency,” advised Danizio. “We need more time and more data. I know [COVID-19] is going to impact us, but we do not know exactly how.”
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino echoed Danizio’s comments, reminding everyone COVID-19 has brought uncharted waters ashore in America.
“This is an unprecedented situation, so there is really no good right answer as to how to do this. We are trying to take it all in and act rationally,” admitted Sagarino. “We have been budgeting conservatively for many years, just to handle a situation like this. It could be we are just delaying making tremendous cuts to the budget, but if we do that, we want to do it in the most thoughtful and least harmful way to residents and the services of residents.”
If money gets tighter than expected, Sagarino confirmed as many proposed projects as possible for Town Meeting can be delayed from Town Meeting on June 10 to Town Meeting in January, in hopes of better days being ahead.
The selectmen praised the Town Administration for providing a contingency plan and working closely with the various town departments. Selectman Bob Hogan queried where Ways & Means stands on the prospective budget situation. Sagarino answered, though Ways & Means generally supports the plan outlined by Danizio, some members have expressed an “uncomfortable” stance on certain budget items that may or may not be on the Town Meeting warrant tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
“We will keep talking to Ways & Means and all the town departments, get their feedback and bring the best plan to Town Meeting,” assured Sagarino.
With potential budget constraints facing the town, Selectmen James Tigges suggested asking all the town departments to prioritize their desired projects for Town Meeting, with only the most pressing items worthy of the likely short-list of warrant articles for Town Meeting in June. Sagarino confirmed he has already given that directive to all the departments, so expect updates on what will be left off the warrant in the coming weeks.
