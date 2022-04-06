BURLINGTON - There’s a lot on the line at tomorrow’s Town Election with three competitive races on the ballot. The polls at Burlington High School open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The final list of candidates for Town Election and summary of open seats will see the main event of the card, the race for the two School Committee seats, as well as contested races on Board of Health and Town Meeting Precinct 6.
Surprisingly, there are also six races that haven’t filled the candidate quota, with 1 to 3 open seats on the ballot, including the Housing Authority (1 open seat), Library Trustees (1 open seat), Town Meeting Precinct 1 (1 open seat), Town Meeting Precinct 5 (2 open seats), Town Meeting Precinct 7 (3 open seats, 3-year term), and Town Meeting Precinct 7 (1 open seat, 2-year term).
Potential candidates needed to pick up paperwork at the Town Clerk’s Office and collect signatures from 50 registered voters in order to be on the final ballot. Those who wanted to run for Town Meeting needed to get signatures from 10 registered voters in their precinct.
The rundown for contested races
- Incumbent Christine Monaco is vying for re-election to the School Committee against challengers Jeremy Brooks and Melissa Massardo.
- Incumbent Edward Weiner squares off versus newcomers Janice Cohen and Gayle Damore for the two Board of Health seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 6 (3-year term) has six seats open, with incumbents Daniel Ditucci, Jr., James Fraczek, Darrell Interess, William Trelegan, and challengers Robert Aloisi, Jr., Daniel Collins, and James Round contending for the open seats.
No contest
The rest of the races will be uncontested, including Town Moderator, Select Board, Town Assessor, Planning Board, Constable, and Recreation Commission.
Don’t forget to hit the polls this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Burlington High School gymnasium.
