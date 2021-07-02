BURLINGTON – One of the town’s three cable providers has formally renewed its license after the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved Comcast’s contract.
The cable contract with Comcast is a 10-year deal, which was negotiated between Comcast, Town Council, Burlington Cable Access Television (BCAT), and the Board of Selectmen’s liaison, who was Selectman Bob Hogan in this case.
Comcast is one of the three cable providers who service the town, along with RCN and Verizon.
Also approved during the selectmen’s meeting was an iNet maintenance agreement, covering the network infrastructure Comcast built in 1997 for the town. This results in a maintenance fee for the community.
Before a vote, this matter was in front of the board as a public hearing. The objectives of the public hearing portion of these contract renewals are to seek public input on if the cable television licenses being reviewed have been complied with (are the cable operators in compliance with their agreements) and does the public have any complaints (signal or customer service quality). These aforementioned points of attention are both measures of the license review process. The hearing also enables the town to determine what future community cable-related needs there might be in regards to BCAT. The three cable providers all pay a percentage of their annual gross revenue from cable television services to BCAT so it can operate.
Each of the three cable providers in town pay a 5 percent gross of its annual revenue from their respective cable services (not phone or internet) to BCAT each year, which on average equates to over $500,000.
The selectmen ratified the 10-year contract with Comcast and the iNet maintenance agreement by unanimous votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.