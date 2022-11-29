BURLINGTON - Last night saw Burlington newest Department of Public Works (DPW) Director, Brian White, formally appointed by the Select Board.
Over the past several years, the town has had to replace outgoing high-level staff members, including the most recent DPW Director, John Sanchez, who is officially retiring at the end of 2022. With Sanchez heading for retirement, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino acknowledged the importance of keeping the bar high in Burlington for its staff.
“We will continue to focus on retaining talent for the town’s future,” he declared.
That is exactly what he and his colleagues did, selecting Brian White, who spent the last 14 years as the town’s assistant town engineer, to assume the role of DPW director.
“[John Sanchez] felt several in-house candidates had potential to put director,” said Sagarino. “When we interviewed Brian, we walked away from the meeting excited for the future of Burlington DPW.”
White graduated from Shawsheen Technical High School, earned a degree in environmental and civil engineering, hen a master of science in civil engineering with a concentration in construction management at Northeastern University.
Beyond his stellar credentials, the Select Board fawned over White’s personality and abilities.
“Brian is a consummate professional,” lauded Select Board member James Tigges. “I have the utmost respect for him and cannot see what the future holds for the DPW.”
The man of the meeting took a moment to express his appreciation for this opportunity.
“It is an honor for me to accept this position. I am extremely grateful tot he town and [Select Board] for giving me this opportunity and having faith in me,” White said gracefully.
Sanchez’s last day is officially December 31, so he will continue to ensure White’s transition from assistant town engineer to DPW director is as smooth as possible, until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.