BURLINGTON - Another school building committee was approved, and this time it was for Burlington High School (BHS) project options which may see a new school constructed in the coming years.
A formal member list for this new committee was approved by the School Committee, and the newly formed committee including all the School Committee members, as well as representatives from the town administration, school administration, teachers, students and a Ways & Means member.
The BHS Building Committee chair will be Katherine Bond and the vice chair is Martha Simon, which was voted on and unanimously supported by the School Committee at its meeting June.
Simon was very pleased to hear two current BHS students will be on the committee.
“As a former high school teacher, it is very exciting to see high school students on this committee. They can contribute a huge amount,” she declared. “Their voices will be very valuable.”
How we got here…
At this past May Town Meeting, the body approved a warrant article for $1.5 million tied to a funding request to conduct a full feasibility study at BHS.
This stemmed from the School Committee’s recent pursuit of asking Dore + Whittier to be the OPM (Operations Project Manager) for any potential construction projects at BHS, in addition to already being the OPM for the Fox Hill Elementary School project.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti expounded, after meeting with Dore + Whittier about the potential of them expanding their scope of services in Burlington, “It does not appear to be as easy as just expanding their scope of services, as I was hoping.”
That’s because Dore + Whittier told Burlington school officials it may be more worthwhile to do a full feasibility study instead of a pre-feasibility study, as was initially sought. Dore + Whittier believes the costs are not far off from the proposed HVAC and other various improvement projects compared to just building a new high school.
“Maybe we will change the statement of interest to request the state to help financially support us in building a new high school,” divulged Dr. Conti. “We could keep the auditorium and gymnasium because they have been retrofitted and maintained, and do the rest of the school piece by piece.”
Dr. Conti is taking Dore + Whittier’s recommendation seriously based on the trusting, dependable relationship they have with the school district, being an active participant in much of the new school developments in the last decade.
“I do not want to throw good money after bad. If [Dore + Whittier] believe this bid needs to be replaced and a new school is the most cost-effective way of doing that, I think that is information we should have,” declare Dr. Conti.
However, Dr. Conti is “uncomfortable” making any formal recommendations right now, which is why he wants to pursue the full feasibility study, given Dore + Whittier’s recommendation.
As part of the project’s timeline, the school district has contracted an entity to conduct a feasibility study at BHS. A feasibility study consists of assessing the building by looking at the HVAC system and a few main areas which are determined and selected, plumbing, electrical, current fire protection, and the architectural and structural size of the building.
The specifics being investigated entail looking at the HVAC system, structural integrity of the building, and any codes that may be triggered due to work being done on the school.
The feasibility study is the key to reaching the point of figuring out exactly what needs to be fixed and upgraded, and how much it will cost.
A key component of this process is reaching trigger points. In the case of school renovations, construction trigger points are percentage benchmarks followed to help assess pricing and mandatory improvements to see that the project comes to fruition.
For example, the state guidelines for triggers denote if 30 percent of the assessed value or 30 percent of the square-feet of the property is “hit” during a renovation, then that will force the district to bring the building up to specific building codes.
Based on the HVAC assessment, ADA survey and building structure reports that have been completed, it has been confirmed that the HVAC and other mechanical systems are in need of replacement or repair. Information from the School Department’s existing reports would be incorporate into the study, which will explore both renovation and new build options.
A school building committee is next on the School Committee’s list of things to do for this matter. They are using a template directly from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) for creating such a committee, much like the Fox Hill School Building Committee.
“We cannot delay this any longer,” Dr. Conti advised to the school board. “Town Meeting generously passed the warrant article for a feasibility study, and we want to get going with this process.”
Once the BHS building committee is formed, they will have a meeting and send out a request for proposal for an owner’s project manager (OPM), exactly like the Fox Hill building committee. The OPM works on behalf of the entity to ensure project are well built, delivered on time, and within budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.