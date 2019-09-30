BURLINGTON – The Board of Selectmen adhered to a request from the Department of Public Works (DPW) to enact a full outdoor water ban, starting Monday, Sept. 30.
DPW Director John Sanchez informed the board the town held out as long as it could before moving forward with the full outdoor ban. With a blazing hot summer, a recent stretch of minimal rainfall and limited capacity of the Vine Brook Treatment Facility (due to three wells being off-line because of 1,4 dioxane levels), Sanchez had no other option but to keep the town’s water capacity buoyed. The Department of Environmental Protection requires that prior to opening an emergency connection, the town needs to declare a full outdoor watering ban. The current water emergency was declared on Sept. 23.
The ban is for water irrigation systems, and includes commercial properties, as well as residential.
During a full outdoor water ban, the town is able to get its potable water from an emergency water provision through the town of Lexington, so Burlington’s needs are supplemented. Lexington is an emergency water connection for Burlington through water flow from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA). Burlington remains in the process of joining the MWRA, but the connection isn’t expected to be completed until at least 2020, so when an emergency water situation is needed, Lexington comes through for Burlington with its connection.
The town has pivoted back-and-forth between full outdoor water bans and odd/even water restrictions, resulting in adequate water supply for the town. The full outdoor water ban has always worked throughout the years, with demand dropping to just over 3 million gallons per day this past year, which is down over 1 million gallons from previous figures. With sprinkler systems cited as the primary problem for the water capacity issues in town, the statistics back that notion up as one out of seven homes in the community has a sprinkler system.
The Selectmen applauded the residents for their due diligence and complying with the demands.
“I want to thank the residents for their cooperation,” lauded Selectman James Tigges. “The numbers [Sanchez] is giving us tonight show residents are listening. Water usage continues to moderate and I want to thank residents for helping us get through these always difficult situations.”
The Selectman voted 4-0 in favor of supporting the full water ban for irrigation systems until further notice. Selectman Vice Chair Michael Runyan was absent from the meeting.
Outdoor Watering Restrictions consist of:
- Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.
- Washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.
The following uses may be allowed during the watering ban:
- Irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings during the months of September and October (by written authorization by the Department of Public Works). No irrigation is allowed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Irrigation of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose only.
- To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity.
Penalties
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the Town, through its Board of Selectmen, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the Penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
- Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation and shall be liable to the town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter. These fines are non-criminal disposition. Sanchez did note the DPW will first attempt to contact an offender by phone call, which would be followed by the aforementioned written violation warning and fines.
