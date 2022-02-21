BURLINGTON - Town Meeting is doing its part in terms of keeping up with the modern times of how retail businesses exist this day and age.
This week, Town Meeting firmly passed a warrant article to update Burlington’s zoning bylaws, allowing two additional uses in the General Business District.
As described in the warrant article, the uses are “Educational Use, For-Profit” which permits places for music, dance, arts or trades that are led by for-profit businesses; and “Retail, Experiential & Commercial Interactive Venue” for places focusing on experiential and participatory uses through engaging activities, sounds, motion, or special setting, including virtual reality and multimedia.
“The changes are in response to evolving market conditions and consumer preferences,” detailed Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington economic development director.
In Sept. 2021, Burlington officials launched the Mall Road and Middlesex Turnpike Initiative, comprising of a long-term economic and land-use plan for the area. The idea’s outreach process included stakeholder interviews with local property owners, leasing agents, and business owners.
“Input from these groups, along with retail data, indicate upward trends in non-traditional retail tenants as well as a decrease in traditional apparel tenants,” Tintocalis explained to Town Meeting during her presentation. “For instance, apparel tenant in mall locations nationally have decreased by 17 percent over the last 10 years.”
Tintocalis noted these trends were evident prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but advancements in online retail and interactive marketplaces effectively accelerated these trends. Most existing retailers have are currently connecting to customers not only in physical brick-and-mortar locations, but on all online platforms and devices, as well.
While consumers are more apt to conduct their retail shopping activities online these days, they are still itching to get out of their homes and do things after basically two years of isolation and restrictions.
In the Mall Road and Middlesex Turnpike Initiative, retail leasing agents reported a high level of interest from non-traditional retail businesses, such as children-oriented retail coupled with interactive educational programs, restaurants with activities, and high-end virtual reality spaces. Examples of a non-traditional retail use include Legoland, Crayola Experience, and Peppa Pig World of Play which is an indoor family play attraction, designed for pre-school children and their families. Kids are encouraged to explore and discover, and interact and engage in themed play areas.
The obstruction with these options is tied to Burlington’s antiquated General Business District use table that has not been updated since 1967 and consequently doesn’t address many contemporary uses.
“This warrant article is an effort to modernize our zoning, keep it relevant, and ensure Burlington remains competitive in its regional position as a commercial and amenity hub,” declared Tintocalis. “The zoning bylaw amendment will offer clarity to those looking for spaces for innovative ideas, create more tenant opportunities to fill retail spaces, and limit vacancy potential.”
Town Meeting firmly supported and voted to pass the proposal by a clear two-thirds majority.
