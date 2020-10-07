BURLINGTON – Town Meeting did not support Revolusun’s request to install ground-mounted solar arrays in the front yard of 50 Margaret Street.
Northeast Solar Service, doing-business-as Revolusun which is a solar energy company headquartered in Burlington, had been in the process for over a year of requesting a special permit to allow two ground-mounted tracking solar arrays at 50 Margaret Street, off Center Street.
This matter was in front of Town Meeting as a zoning article, calling for the amendment of Section 10.9.1 which would delete the section in its entirety and replace it as follows: “Ground-mounted solar energy systems in any and all positions shall adhere to all setbacks and are prohibited from the front yard of the subject property (this language would have been deleted from the 10.9.0 Solar Bylaw). The remaining language in the bylaw would read as “Ground-mounted solar energy systems in any and all positions shall adhere to all setbacks. Ground-mounted solar energy systems in the front or side yard of the subject property shall be subject to the Special Permit process, as outlined in Section 9.2.0.
Tracking solar systems are designed to maximize efficiency by following the sun as it moves across the sky, but lay flat at night or during inclement weather. The special permit was necessary because, at times, these arrays will exceed the 15-foot maximum height limit for ground-mounted solar arrays, set forth in the town zoning bylaws. Revolusun confirmed during normal operation, the system should never exceed 20-feet in height. Technically, these tracking solar arrays are industrial sized and are the same as what can be seen on Fourth Avenue in Northwest Park, except this proposal calls for black arrays, while the Fourth Avenue arrays have gray lines running across.
Lou Yarid, of Revolusun, described to Town Meeting the tracking solar arrays can never tilt more than 60-degrees, so the 20-foot height restriction is met.
“The arrays will lay flat if wind get too hard or snow is coming,” explained Yarid, noting there is a mini windmill device at the tip of the arrays, signaling the arrays to lay flat. “This equipment is very intelligent.”
As for 50 Margaret Street, the expansive 4.3 acre property is situated in a heavily vegetated area. Based on where the tracker solar arrays would be located in the plan, no one driving or walking by would be able to see them.
However, the town’s building inspector does not approve of the location of the solar arrays, citing the applicant needs to adhere to the setbacks in the front yard. In most situations, the front yard setback is meant to prevent large structures from locating on that part of the property because it is typically visible to abutters. In the case of 50 Margaret Street, the front yard is covered under the veil of vegetation and the residence’s large property estimated at $2 million.
The Planning Board unanimously voted against the special permit proposal.
Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux spoke on behalf of the planners to Town Meeting, restating the board’s support for residential solar energy in Burlington, just not in the front yard.
“Solar is something we want to encourage. It has many benefits in Burlington,” she stated. “But, we saw ground-mounted solar units in the front yards of other communities, and it was offensive to their neighbors. We understand [50 Margaret Street] is a unique property, but for us to change the bylaw for this specific property, where only it applies, did not make sense to the Planning Board.”
Though this and any future such proposal would be subject to the formal special permit process, Town Meeting overwhelmingly felt an amendment to this bylaw would open Pandora’s Box and destroy the aesthetic fabric of neighborhoods in Burlington.
“To see this in the front yard of any residence would be unappealing,” declared Precinct 2 Town Meeting member Daniel Hanafin. “I do not think making this zoning bylaw change would be a good thing for our town.”
Town Meeting proceeded to vote 18-61 against the warrant article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.