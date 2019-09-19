BURLINGTON – The School Committee recently discussed the most updated demographic statistics tied to the “We Are Burlington” initiative.
It is part of the District Capacity Project (DCP) implemented five years ago.
The DCP was enacted statewide in 2012 and in Burlington in 2014. It is a venture to advance school improvement work in the Commonwealth by helping management, labor, and school committee leaders work together collaboratively on high priority projects of their own selection.
The purpose of the DCP is to guide and support labor-management teams of superintendents, union presidents, school committee members, teachers and administrators in collaborating to achieve accelerated student achievement and success, increased teacher engagement and leadership in school in district governance, and an effective and sustainable system of labor-management practices.
The DCP launched in August 2012 and offers districts expert facilitators with deep experience in interest-based process, team-building leadership development, and content facilitation. “Capacity Institutes” are provided three times a year for skill development, planning and networking with peer teams across the Commonwealth, and participation in a statewide network of K-12 labor-management collaboration leaders like themselves.
The most recent initiative derived from the District Capacity Project in Burlington is the “We Are Burlington” initiative, which focuses on cultural competence and letting everyone know who the Burlington Public Schools are.
A lot of the dialogue during the brief presentation to the School Committee revolved around student enrollment and demographics in Burlington, including the percentage of students disabled, students born outside of the United States, and racial diversity. School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti detailed that about a quarter of students in Burlington schools are “of color.”
There are 56 different languages spoken in the district, with 20 percent of students’ first language not being English, which is up from last year’s 18 percent. With every student screened, roughly 5 percent are receiving second language services.
“That diversity is a strength,” remarked Dr. Conti. “It allows our students to experience the global world that they are going to be growing and living in.”
He also noted the district is seeing “more complicated children” with medical and/or mental health needs.
“We will have to continue to address the more complex needs of our children,” recognized Dr. Conti.
The complete “We Are Burlington” demographical statistics is expected to be posted on the Burlington Public Schools website.
