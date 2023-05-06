BURLINGTON - Nth Cycle, Inc. earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board last night to expand its business by relocating to 15 Blue Sky Drive in Burlington.
The company was founded in 2017 and has developed an electrochemical extraction device designed to transition away from reliance on primary mining of rare earth metals towards the recycling of it. Their product uses electro-extraction technology to reclaim valuable metals to create a secure, secondary source of these metals here in the United States with an emphasis on protecting the future in clean energy advancements, enabling manufacturing and recycling industries to access new sources of metals.
Nth Cycle was located in Beverly, MA since 2017, but eventually outgrew the confines. As a result, they sought a larger premises, and came upon 15 Blue Sky Drive, off Middlesex Turnpike, where they’ll occupy a 46,000 square-foot building that will be built out in phases.
Currently at 30 employees, the company plans on increasing to 120 employees in its new headquarters in Burlington.
It was stated several times during the hearing that Nth Cycle is a research-and-development institution, not a large-scale commercial operation. The Burlington Board of Health did its due diligence and vetted the business, ultimately approving the proposal in unanimous fashion, with six common conditions.
Any toxic waste will be stored within the building, then transported elsewhere (not in Burlington), so the Planning Board was pleased to hear about that and the firm support of the Board of Health.
With no other concerns, the Planning Board unanimously approved the three special permits tied to this proposal.
Blue Sky Drive formerly is Network Drive.
