BURLINGTON – The Board of Selectmen unanimously ratified requested maintenance at the Landlocked Forest.
The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining the forest’s accessibility.
In addition to the forest’s “routine” maintenance upkeep, the feature part of the approval sought permission to reroute a section of the trail in the northeast part of the forest.
“The current trail has become badly eroded,” explained Martha Simon, a representative of the Friends of the Landlocked Forest. “This has resulted in significant widening as well as trail users creating rogue routes to avoid the eroding section.”
The erosion is “no surprise” to users of the forest as the pitch of the trail is greater than 20 percent in spots and was not built with effective water flow controls. Sustainable trails should be no more than 10 percent in pitch.
“After careful evaluation, we have determined that the best way to address the problem is to reroute the trail and close and revegetate the existing route. The result will be a sustainable, fun trail for all user types,” stated Simon.
The total length of the reroute is 650-ft. and will cross the existing trail and wind down to an existing bridge that crosses the stream that forms the gully. The proponents are recommending a rebuilding of that bridge, but they will submit a separate request and plan to do so. As part of the reroute, the existing route will be closed and heavily compacted soil will be loosened, nearby white pine trees will be replanted, and signs will be posted identifying the old route as a revegetation zone. The old route will also be covered with deadfall and leaves.
The project is expected to take two work days, with one to create the reroute and a second to shut down and revegetate the old route. They are expecting a work crew of at least 15 people, which will be broken down into three teams to ensure sufficient social distancing.
Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley firmly expressed his support for the rerouting proposal.
“I walked both the existing route and the new proposed trail route, and strongly recommend that the [selectmen] approve this work to proceed,” Keeley declared. “The existing trail is very eroded and the proposed reroute is laid out using the topography to minimize future problems with erosion.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi called the proposed work “great” and something that will “benefit the forest.”
The selectmen unanimously approved the request.
The Friends of the Landlocked Forest are expected to be back in front of the selectmen on Monday, Nov. 2 for another request, pertaining to a proposed meadow mowing for November/December or in the spring.
Further information on the Landlocked Forest
In 1986, the town of Burlington took the Landlocked Forest by eminent domain to protect the community’s open space and preserve its water supply. Burlington Town Meeting voted by a two-thirds majority to purchase the Landlocked Forest, knowing the vital role the open land plays in purifying rain water that runs off into the town’s water supply.
The 270-acre Landlocked Forest is located between Route 62, Route 3, and Route 128.
Most of the Landlocked Forest is in the town’s Zone 3 Water Protection District, which drains into the Vine Brook aquifer located along the Middlesex Turnpike. The forest, which runs along the easterly side of Route 3, is a recreational, water preserving, pollution-absorbing asset that can serve important needs without being paved over.
The Landlocked Forest has always been deemed by residents as a “recreational asset” because of the legal pedestrian access that exists.
The Landlocked Forest is protected under the Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Article 97 Land Disposition Policy, which is the policy of EEA and its agencies to protect, preserve and enhance all open space areas covered by Article 97 of the Articles of Amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
