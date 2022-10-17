BURLINGTON - The School Committee was recently appraised on the district’s diversity status.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti emphasized the importance of following the “learning, equity and thriving” principles in order to reach the diversity benchmarks the district seeks.
“When we talk to students and look at research, one thing that is consistent is they want to see people who look like them in different roles,” pointed out Dr. Conti. “Diversifying our staff is certainly a priority.”
As the district continue to encourage more applicants of color, the numbers show solid strides have been achieved in the past year.
“22 percent of our new hies were non-white,” declared Dr. Conti. “That is a significant improvement over prior years. We are committed to this diversification and will report this information to the School Committee. It is not going to happen overnight as we do not have a lot of staff turnover right now, which is a good thing.”
School Committee member Martha Simon hopes school officials can build off the 22 percent figure from this point on.
“I want HR to look at any factors from this year’s interview and hiring process, so we can replicate it, which will ultimately help increase our diversity in the district,” she stated.
Raising Substitutes Rates
A group of substitute teachers in the district, all of whom are retired, long-time educators, recently approached Dr. Conti about asking for more money to recognize their expertise in the district.
“I agreed with them,” declared Dr. Conti. “They help communicate the values of the district and having them in the building really set the tone.”
The proposed pay-rate increase from $125 a day to $150 a day was unanimously approved by the School Committee.
