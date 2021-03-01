BURLINGTON – The School Committee unanimously approved a 3.5 percent guideline for their fiscal year 2022 budget.
The fiscal year 2022 budget guidelines were ratified by the Board of Selectmen on Feb. 9.
The parameters consist of a 3.25 percent blended Operating Budget (3 percent for the town’s budget and 3.5 percent for the school budget), 4.99 percent tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes), and 3.25 percent for the town’s Accommodated Accounts (health insurance, trash, special education, etc.). These guidelines for fiscal year 2022 were negotiated between the town, schools, and Ways & Means.
The School Committee generally had no qualms about supporting the guidelines.
“I have no problem voting on it,” stated School Committee member Tom Murphy. “We did not get the adjustment budget that we would have liked to receive. However, it is not a usual year. I feel it is important to go to Town Meeting in a unified manner with the town on budget matters. It sends a good message.”
School Committee Chair Christine Monaco supported the guideline, but admitted she “does not think it is enough money” for a school budget that “can’t be matched” in terms of meeting the 3.5 percent guideline.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti pointed out the 3.5 percent guideline is a benchmark that the School Department needs to use annually to build a budget around, from the rough draft to the final draft.
All the budgets, including the School Department’s, will be discussed and ultimately voted on at May Town Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.