BURLINGTON - The pandemic has stifled retail and restaurant entities throughout Massachusetts, which is why Burlington officials are brainstorming ideas to help invigorate foot-traffic on 3rd Ave. in Northwest Park.
Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington's economic development director, recently spoke to the Board of Selectmen about a plan to increase foot-traffic and liven the space on 3rd Ave. by implementing a parklet. A parklet is defined as a small seating area or green space created as a public amenity on or alongside a sidewalk, especially in a former roadside parking space.
After meeting with Nordblom Company, property owner of Northwest Park, there is a proposal to utilize two-to-four parking spaces on 3rd Ave. to create “events” that have “fresh interest” and compliment the existing brick-and-mortar businesses on the retail and restaurant avenue, off Middlesex Turnpike.
“The objective is to add interest, not competition,” said Tintocalis, noting the area in question consists of two-to-four parking spaces that sit parallel to the green-space common area along 3rd Ave. “This is a partnership between the town and Nordblom to program different elements in that space. The idea is to come back to the selectmen with more finalized proposals and a plan for the next six months.”
The selectmen viewed the concept favorably, but want to make sure the existing business on 3rd Ave. are not adversely impacted.
“I want to ensure no economic suffering results for the existing businesses,” advised Selectman Bob Hogan. “We should not put an Italian food truck in the area, when we have Osteria Nino right there.”
Not much information was disclosed regarding potential candidates for the parklet space, but it was revealed that a whoopie pie truck has been considered as one option. A person would sell whoopie pies from a truck, which is a unique idea that wouldn’t be a detriment to any existing 3rd Ave. businesses.
Any hopeful business looking to occupy parklet space will be adequately vetted by Nordblom and the existing 3rd Ave. tenants.
Selectman Michael Runyan’s comments echoed the general positive sentiment of the board regarding the rotating parklet idea.
“Whatever we can do to increase that area, you certainly have my support,” he declared.
Selectman James Tigges talked safety logistics, recommending installing “something stronger” than a rope to better protect the area but can also be removed easily.
This type of feedback is exactly what Tintocalis and Nordblom were looking for from the selectmen. Expect more updates regarding this initiative in the coming weeks.
