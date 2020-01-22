BURLINGTON – Another innovative business entity, Poly6 Technologies, Inc., recently earned approval from the Planning Board to move into Burlington’s Northwest Park at 164 Middlesex Turnpike.
The company will occupy the entire second floor of the 23,800 square-foot commercial building on Middlesex Turnpike. No exterior work will be done to the existing building.
Poly6 is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the global aviation industry, additive manufacturing (3D printing) and Industry 4.0 (automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies and processes), using its advanced materials to enable 3D printing and automation in some of the most complex manufacturing sectors in the world.
Poly6 is differentiated via the use of proprietary smart materials, more fully automated mechanical process steps, and the targeting of hard-to-penetrate markets (like aviation & medical device) that require higher precision, more stringent regulation and long-proven engineering detail.
Up until getting approved by the planners, Poly6 had been located in Boston where they squeezed into their modestly sized office on St. Mary’s Street. For the last year, the company sought relocation somewhere in the Greater Boston area, which led them to Burlington.
“We were scoping out the area in Greater Boston, and all the roads have led us to Burlington,” stated Matthew Stellmaker, co-found and COO of Poly6. “You have really turned Burlington into an attractive place for companies like ours to come to. Poly6 has selected Burlington for its technology headquarters where we will continue to test and improve material systems. This location will serve as our research-and-development hub.”
Poly6 currently is composed of 16 employees, but Stellmaker’s goal is to have a growing staff of 30-35 employees by the end of 2020.
Planning officials have worked hard in the last decade trying to make Burlington a hub of technology and life science businesses, so Poly6 coming before the board is a welcome sight.
“[3D printing] has been an industry that has begun to cluster in Northwest Park,” pointed out Planning Director Kristin Kassner. “We should be proud that our town is attracting these types of companies that want to move out of Boston and come here.”
Poly6 is joined by Desktop Metal on 63 Third Avenue as two of the feature 3D printing-based companies in Burlington.
The board was certainly happy to see an innovative company, such as Poly6, choose Burlington for its headquarters.
“It sounds like a very interesting and exciting business,” said Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux. “I wish you well.”
The board approved the five special permits making up this proposal by a 6-0 vote. Member Brenda Rappaport was absent.
More information on Poly6
Poly6's intelligent materials advance engineering design capabilities and increase system efficiency for established production processes.
Poly6 is a Boston-based advanced materials and manufacturing company that came out of MIT's Langer Lab in 2016. Through materials innovation, Poly6 enables businesses to advance function, efficiency and quality in scaled manufacturing processes within biotechnology, aerospace, electronics and other industries.
The team has developed several stimuli-responsive materials systems that are revolutionizing the way hardware, software and materials are integrated into established production processes. In select biotechnology and aviation verticals, Poly6 reduces costs in established manufacturing sectors by as much as 30% while avoiding both regulatory and new material specification complications.
