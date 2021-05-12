BURLINGTON - During a tedious first night for Town Meeting this past Monday, the body convincingly passed just two of the 16 fiscal year 2022 capital budget items.
The two items supported entailed new election equipment for $50,000 and vehicle replacements for the Department of Public Works (DPW) at a cost of $399,000.
Submitted by the Town Clerk, the $50,000 will fund the replacement of current election equipment that was originally purchased in 2007, which includes one replacement scanner in 2012. Town Clerk Amy Warfield confirmed she has eight scanners, one for each precinct and a spare for backup.
The certified machine is Dominion’s ImageCast Precinct, which is widely used nationally for quickly and effectively tabulating ballots.
“This is required so that if a machine goes down, we have a tested machine ready to replace the malfunctioning one,” Warfield explained to Town Meeting this past Monday night in a virtual setting. “Postponing the needed update of this equipment could cause our election equipment to not be acceptable for future elections.”
The estimated useful life of the new equipment is 10-15 years. Town Meeting cited some concerns regarding the validity of the new equipment’s reliability, but any questions were put to rest after the body passed the capital project item by an 80-9 vote.
DPW vehicle replacement
The $399,000 will fund the continued DPW initiative to replace vehicles and equipment as needed.
A 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a 1-ton plow will be replaced. The existing truck is showing extensive rot in the frame and bed, as well as the suspension. The DPW will replace this small pickup truck with a 1-ton pickup truck with a plow. This will cost $53,000.
A 2011 Ford dump-truck with utility pickup F450 with plow and sander will be swapped out. The truck has 104,000 miles and it shows excessive frame and dump body rot. This will be upgraded with a “similar vehicle” at a cost of $80,000.
A 2004 Mack 10-Wheeler with dump-truck owes the town nothing after serving Burlington for almost 17 years. The truck has over 89,000 miles and has reached its useful life. The frame and dump body rot is excessive. The town’s longtime 10-Wheeler will be replaced with a “similar heavy duty vehicle” at a cost of $266,000.
Town Meeting passed this capital project item by an 83-9 vote.
Night two of virtual Town Meeting will convene tonight at 7:30 p.m. with dozens of warrant articles remaining.
