BURLINGTON - A new Mexican restaurant has filed a special permit application to locate in the Burlington Mall’s former Besito space.
Rosa Mexicano is the potential tenant that will be in front of the Planning Board on Sept. 2. The Central American cuisine has only one other location in Massachusetts, which is in Boston.
It is a full-service restaurant that has been offering contemporary Mexican cuisine for more than 35 years in select areas across the eastern United States. As part of their expansion initiative, they have chosen Burlington as its second Massachusetts location, and intend to open in early 2022.
Rosa Mexicano’s proposed occupancy of the former Besito location will follow the completion of renovations to accommodate new decor, a modified seating layout and the construction of a pergola around the previously approved patio area. The safety of diners sitting in the pergola area will likely be a focal point of the permitting process.
Property owner of Burlington Mall, Simon Property Group, stated Rosa Mexicano’s design is “consistent with its vision of the Burlington Mall” and the property’s master plan revolving around fostering a variety of tenants and expanded dining options for patrons.
The tenant space in question has been vacant since July 2018, when Besito, another upscale Mexican restaurant, closed its doors permanently.
No further information was released from Rosa Mexicano or Simon Property Group, but people can be sure to get the full presentation at the Planning Board meeting on Sept. 2.
