BURLINGTON - Last night, Town Meeting decisively passed a warrant article, effectively amending the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Operating Budget by adding $500,000.
The FY22 Operating Budget was approved last May by Town Meeting. This action is deemed as “budget neutral” with any increase in expenses being offset by an equal increase in revenues. The source of the additional revenue stems from federal COVID-related funding.
The American Rescue Plan Act has authorized funding for communities through the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The town of Burlington was allocated two rounds of funding, for direct municipal allocation ($2,996,347) and the town’s portion of the Middlesex County allotment ($5,560,459), totaling $8,556,806.
Spending limitations are “much less restrictive” and the eligible expenditure period is longer than previous federal COVID-related funding programs.
The major expenditure categories were outlined to Town Meeting:
- Support public health expenditures
Funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.
- Address negative economic impacts caused by COVID
This includes economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector.
- Replace lost public sector revenue
Using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers
Offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
Making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and storm water infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
“Combatting this public health emergency and all of its ramifications continues to be a top priority of the Administration,” Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio avowed. “To that end, a portion of these funds will be reserved to provide funding for any unforeseen public health expenditures required to address the pandemic on an ongoing basis.”
In an effort to maximize the impact of these funds after allocating a portion to support public health expenditures, the Administration will focus on revenue replacement and funding water/sewer infrastructure projects. The prolonged nature of the federal COVID funding cycle provides flexibility for town officials to develop an in-depth plan to see these initiatives come to fruition, all while the local economy hopefully recovers.
“Due to the extended timeline for the use of these funds, the town can develop a multiyear plan for revenue replacement, which will allow us to reduce our reliance on these funds over time, as the local economy recovers,” explained Danizio. “The balance of the available funds will be used to offset a portion of the $15M water projects or the $4M sewer infrastructure project on this Town Meeting warrant.”
Making up financial losses
The spending plan for FY22 is tied to a commitment of $2M, and this includes the $500,000 that was approved last night. Another $1.5M, or $500,000 a year for three years, is planned for revenue replacement to help mitigate the effect the pandemic has had on Burlington’s economy. Last May, Town Meeting cut $2.1M from the budget, so this $3M is earmarked to help the town departments replenish some of what was lost. The remaining $5.5M will stay in the grant accounts and is to be used as needed. Danizio made it clear that “we don’t have to decide yet…we hold that [$5.5M] and not spend it right away.”
“Declining local receipts resulted in a multi-million-dollar budget reduction in FY21, and a flat revenue projection for FY22,” detailed Danizio.
This unfortunately resulted in many town departments being forced to cut their budgets by eliminating positions and/or decreasing work hours.
“This revenue replacement would provide us the ability to reinstate the cuts that were made, and to do so without adding to the tax levy (the amount the town collects through property taxes),” confirmed Danizio. “This article will add back to the budgets of the Select Board/Administrator, Accounting, Assessor, Building, Schools, Board of Health, Council on Aging, Youth & Family Services, Library, and Recreation.”
The Administration provided an example of what the $5.5M could be used for, noting a project revolving around the engineering service and architectural design of a new PFAS filtration addition to the Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant. Again, it was stressed that the $5.5M has no specific direction at this point, but will be kept as a stabilization grant fund for the town and use it as needed.
Several Town Meeting members objected to the purpose of this money, with some preferring the funds be given back to the residents in an effort to prevent tax increases for residents. However, the vast majority felt the principle use of the funds makes sense and is appropriate.
Town Meeting had no issues supporting and passing the $500,000 warrant article by a clear majority with 70 in favor, 27 opposed, and 6 abstaining.
