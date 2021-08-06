BURLINGTON – There will be no exceptions when it comes to wearing a mask in the Burlington schools (at least to start) this year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti formally released a letter to families this past Tuesday, confirming all students and staff members in Burlington Public Schools will be required to wear masks this year, regardless of whether someone has been inoculated or not. The timing of this news is no surprise, as COVID cases are unfortunately back on the upswing.
“We know that there will be different approaches to health and safety in area public school districts, but in Burlington Public Schools, we will return to indoor mask-wearing,” Conti wrote.
Burlington is among the first school districts in Massachusetts to move forward with a mask-mandate for this upcoming year, which is in-step with recommendations from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE). The state’s educational overseers “strongly recommend” students in grades K-6 wear masks indoors, however, they have not put a mandate in place. Furthermore, the DESE disclosed vaccinated students in the seventh grade or older can be without masks in the classroom.
The new Burlington policy goes into effect on August 9. Masks will not be required when students are outside, individually working alone or in a segregated space.
Town data reveals about 60 percent of students 12-19 years old in Burlington are vaccinated. Burlington school officials said if the district gets to around 90 percent, “We will advocate to remove the mask mandate.”
The first day of school for all students in Burlington is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
