BURLINGTON - Town Meeting addressed a pressing need for the Board of Health after decisively passing $40,000 to partially finance a full-time associate director of public health position.
The true figure for the new full-time position is $80,000 but a compromise of $40,000 sufficed for now because the Board of Health wanted to wait and see what the town’s murky budget situation is going to be in May, as a result of COVID-19 taking its toll on the local economy.
Board of Health Chair Dr. Edward Weiner described the new position as one that is needed now to help alleviate the taxing workload that has been facing the town’s public health staff members, even before COVID-19.
“We need an additional professional and we need it now. We actually needed it before COVID-19,” Dr. Weiner explained to Town Meeting during its hybrid session this past Monday. “This position will not only provide leadership and support for our additional development, redevelopment, and new technology workloads, but also, assist in emergency planning and execution.”
Expounding on Dr. Weiner’s quote, the associate director of public health position will mimic Burlington Director of Public Health Susan Lumenello’s job responsibilities, but also require the position to possess biotechnology skills which will help the department manage the large quantity of chemical-based life science companies looking to move into Burlington.
“In response to Town Meeting formally supporting biotechnology companies locating in Burlington after passing a warrant article this past January, the Board of Health developed and enacted comprehensive Biological Safety Regulations,” remarked Dr. Weiner. “We have already seen and expect that Burlington will see an increase in the number of highly scientific and biotechnology companies. This will continue to place additional workload and responsibility on the Board of Health, as the continuous review, permitting and inspection of these complex companies will require important oversight.”
Dr. Weiner professed it will likely take “a while” to find the desired candidate, but reiterated several times Lumenello and her staff have been working 7-day weeks and 12-hour days since COVID-19 moved into town.
“Susan Lumenello and her staff have not had a day off in months,” he pleaded.
In terms of how long it might take to fill the position, the town of Lexington hasn’t been able to fill such a position in almost a year since it was approved. Regardless, Board of Health and the majority of Town Meeting felt that makes it even more prudent to support the position and get the ball rolling on the hiring process.
“I think we should allocate the $40,000 and start the hiring process so we do not get any further behind,” Precinct 3 Town Meeting member Monte Pearson said in support.
Money over matter?
Though the majority of Town Meeting and the necessary town departments firmly supported the merits of the position, almost all parties expressed some skepticism when it came to hiring a new full-time position when no one truly has a clue what the COVID-19 impacted budget is going to look like at May Town Meeting.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino enlightened the public on the unwelcoming financial prospects facing the town in the coming months.
“We are heading into a very difficult budget season,” declared Sagarino. “Our local receipts have been devastated. They are down about $6 million. Anything related to the town’s economy, hotel and meal tax, have been affected negatively by the pandemic, as we anticipated. However, I do not believe this is a reason to not support this associate director of public health position that we need right now. We can find a way to fit the position into the budget.”
With that vote of confidence from the town administrator, Town Meeting passed the $40,000 financial warrant article by a 72-24 margin.
