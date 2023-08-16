BURLINGTON, MA — The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will use a truck mounted aerosol sprayer to control mosquito populations, according to a statement from the Town of Burlington. Spraying will be done between sunset and 11:30 p.m.
Spraying will occur Wednesday in areas located in the vicinity of B Street, Fowler Terrace, Victor Avenue, Old Colony Road, Hemlock Lane, Freeport Drive, Colburn Street, Birch Street, Hampden Avenue, Glen Avenue, Mountain Road, and Paige Road. If postponed, spraying will be rescheduled for the following week.
The mosquito control product being used is Zenivex E4, which is being applied at 1 oz. per acre. Zenivex E4 is a non-ester pyrethroid and is classified by the EPA as a reduced risk pesticide, according to the town.
"As with any pesticide, people should minimize their exposure," the town statement reads. "If residents see a spray truck approaching, they are advised to go indoors for a few minutes while the spray dissipates. Residents are also advised to close windows. Beekeepers do not need to take any special precautions since spraying begins after sunset."
The pesticide being used "biodegrades rapidly and doesn’t build up in the environment."
If residents have any questions related to mosquitoes or mosquito control, contact the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project at 781-899-5730. The spray schedule can be found at the Project website at http://sudbury.ma.us/emmcp/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.