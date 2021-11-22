BURLINGTON - The currently vacant Lord & Taylor space could be getting in on the renovation act that has been taking place at Burlington Mall for the past two years.
After closing in December 2020, LT Burlington Leasehold LLC (an affiliate of Hudson’s Bay Company), has been in the process of figuring out the best strategy for the 125,000-square-foot property. The conversation primarily revolved around reusing the building in a way that will attract the best tenants.
“The Lord & Taylor space is an anchor building of Burlington Mall,” said a representative of the applicant, LT Burlington Leasehold LLC, to the Planning Board last Thursday night. “This is an important element in the repositioning of Burlington Mall, as a whole.”
The proposal before the planners consists of marketing the building to be 85 percent office space, 10 percent retail, and 5 percent food and beverage.
“It is an underutilized space, so we are trying to create opportunities to bring in a diverse mix of uses to reoccupy,” remarked the applicant’s representative. “The days of single tenants occupying large spaces, like this, are few and far between.”
There are no plans to expand the building’s existing footprint, so all the construction would be interior renovations and large window installations to help break up the largely windowless building that exists today.
In terms of traffic, the applicant conducted a traffic study and declared “no overall negative impact” will result from a primarily office use on the mall campus.
“Office uses are known to not be a traffic generator compared to retail and restaurant uses,” the applicant’s representative avowed.
The planners always like to see reinvigorating proposals for vacant buildings, and this was no exception.
“It is exciting now that they are here before confirming a tenant,” commented Planning Director Kristin Kassner. “At this point, our conversations should focus on goals for this site and how such a use will interact with the mall.”
Several board members were interested in Simon Property Group’s stake in the Lord & Taylor space, since it is leased by Hudson’s Bay Company, while the rest of the mall is controlled by Simon Property Group. It was confirmed that Simon “does control the asset” that is the Lord & Taylor space, which assured the board because they’re more comfortable knowing Simon will be the final judge on what ends up in the vacant space.
“As long as [Simon Property Group] has the final say, I do not think we have too much to worry about with this,” stated board member Joseph Impemba.
With this first discussion essentially a barometer of the planners’ feelings on the proposed concept, the conversation will likely become more substantive and definitive at upcoming meetings. The board voted unanimously to continue this matter to its next meeting on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.