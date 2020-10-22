BURLINGTON - Within the last week, five positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Burlington Public Schools.
The announcements by School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti didn’t specify whether they were staff members or students, but the details revealed two student/staff members tested positive at Marshall Simonds Middle School this past Monday and Wednesday, one student/staff member came up positive at Burlington High School this past Sunday (when the test results came back), one COVID-19 positive student/staff member at Francis Wyman Elementary School last Friday, and one positive student/staff member this past Thursday.
As he has done throughout the process of declaring positive cases at Burlington schools, Dr. Conti released five formal statements announcing the five cases on the Burlington Public Schools’ website (www.burlingtonpublicschools.org) within the last week.
The Burlington Board of Health immediately began case investigations. In regards to the positive tests at Marshall Simonds Middle School, it has been determined that there were no other close contacts in this case because the student/staff member was not in school two before the illness’ onset, or for two days prior to a positive specimen collection. A close contact is defined as anyone within 6’ of the affected individual for greater than 10 minutes.
As for the positive cases at Burlington High School, Francis Wyman Elementary School, and Fox Hill Elementary School, the Burlington Board of Health immediately began a case investigation to determine close contacts of each case. Any student or staff member determined to be a close contact, both through activities inside or outside of school, will be contacted by the Board of Health and will be required to quarantine. Testing will be recommended for all close contacts, however, any close contacts testing negative for COVID-19 must still complete quarantine requirements as issued by the Board of Health.
Out of an abundance of caution, it is the policy of Burlington Public Schools to close any classroom when a student/staff member with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 is present in the classroom during their infectious period. Classrooms will be closed based on the last date of possible exposure, which is determined through Board of Health case investigation, and will be no longer than two (2) weeks. Prior to reopening classrooms, a thorough cleaning of the classroom and shared materials will be conducted in accordance with MA Department of Public Health recommendations. Only the students/staff members notified by the Board of Health are required to quarantine. If you are not contacted by the Board of Health, then your child is not considered a close contact and does not need to quarantine.
Parents/guardians should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who believes they or their child may have symptoms of COVID-19 should waste no time in checking their symptoms at https://www.buoyhealth.com/symptom-checker/?configuration=ma_covid&concern=coronavirus.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should avoid contact with others and contact their health care provider and/or get a molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test. Free testing sites can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.
For additional information on COVID-19, please go to Burlington.org, public health alerts or call the Board of Health at 781-270-1955 or email boh@burlington.org. For school related questions, please feel free to contact Assistant Superintendent Patrick Larkin at larkin@bpsk12.org.
Burlington began this school year on Sept. 10 under the approved hybrid in-person/remote parameters, with the majority of students returning to the classroom on Sept. 14. Since then, there have been positive COVID-19 cases at all the district’s schools, including Memorial Elementary School, Francis Wyman Elementary School, Marshall Simonds Middle School, Burlington High School, Pine Glen Elementary School, and Fox Hill Elementary School. Fortunately, no school has been completely shut down, as a result.
