BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen couldn’t get through its most recent virtual meeting without recognizing the many parties that helped sway the state in awarding the community with a $3.5 million MassWorks Infrastructure Grant.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino talked of the “great news” that took place just before Thanksgiving.
“It is a very competitive grant program, and I believe we got the second largest grant that was awarded,” detailed Sagarino. “With over 100 applications submitted, we were one of 20 chosen.”
This year’s awards will invest nearly $68 million in 36 projects to support housing, economic development and road safety projects in 35 cities and towns from across the Commonwealth. The awards were announced during a virtual ceremony, and are part of the Administration’s comprehensive economic recovery initiative, Partnerships for Recovery.
The town of Burlington’s award amount is $3.5 million for the community’s connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA). Burlington is essentially halfway to connecting to the MWRA water pipeline through a multi-phased project to alleviate existing water shortages that prevent growth. The total cost is $25.7 million including $16.9 million for construction and $8.8 million for the MWRA connection fees. This funding will support Phase 2A, which will allow the town to unlock more than $175 million in already permitted private developments that will create 300 housing units and 1,100 new jobs. The Towns of Bedford and Burlington will contribute funding, as well as Nordblom Company.
Sagarino listed all the local private and public entities that helped see this grant come to fruition. The list entails the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Lahey Health, Nordblom Company, The Gutierrez Company, Wegmans, Burlington Marriott, National Development, Ingenuity Properties, Riemer & Braunstein, and various town officials in the planning and business sectors.
“We worked together with a bunch of businesses in the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce to find consultants for this application. That type of partnership to help us get to a water source quicker is huge,” praised Sagarino. “It is a great feeling to see the state recognize everything we do in Burlington to try to promote businesses and a community that supports housing opportunities, as well.”
Sagarino hopes to submit another application for a MassWorks grant next year.
Selectman Michael Runyan thanked the business community and town staff for their diligence, and mentioned the “folks on Beacon Hill know there are good things going on here.”
Selectman Vice Chair James Tigges summed up the situation eloquently.
“When we all come together, we can do some amazing things,” he professed.
In total, the 2020 MassWorks awards will help create more than 3,500 new housing units, including over 1,000 affordable units; result in more than 3,900 new jobs, support over 7,000 construction jobs, and leverage more than $1.6 billion in private investment. Among this year’s projects, 23 are reactivating underutilized sites, 20 are transit-oriented developments, 14 have a mixed-use component; nine are in Gateway Cities, and eight are roadway projects in small and rural communities. Additionally, eight towns are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. The transformative projects funded by the 2020 awards were selected through a competitive process that received 100 applications, totaling nearly $208 million in requests.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the Commonwealth’s hardest hit communities, the Administration prioritized projects that are at an advanced stage of planning, design, and permitting. These projects, which are ready to start construction in spring 2021, also support strategic goals that are central to Partnerships for Recovery.
For example, the City of Haverhill will use MassWorks funds for infrastructure improvements that will unlock 290 housing units and new retail space, and create 20 permanent full-time jobs. In Leominster, water and sewer upgrades will benefit the expansion of the Mall at Whitney Field. As a result of public infrastructure investments, the cities of Brockton and Pittsfield will also realize new redevelopment opportunities through both commercial and residential projects.
Each year, the MassWorks program allocates 10 percent of awarded funds to assist municipalities with populations of 7,000 or less in completing roadway safety projects. Towns like Avon, Buckland, Harvard, Phillipston, and Plainfield will see extensive roadway improvements as well as upgrades to culverts and underground water and sewer utilities along critical thoroughfares utilized by emergency first responders, school buses, residents, and commuters. These MassWorks-funded projects will improve public safety, prevent the need for lengthy, long-term detours, and preserve housing density.
Since 2015, and including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has invested nearly $533 million in grant funds to support public infrastructure projects, with 259 awards spread out across 157 cities and towns. These grants have unlocked and leveraged over $10.8 billion in private investment, supported the creation of more than 17,000 new housing units, and led to tens of thousands of new permanent and construction jobs.
The MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program, administered by the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, is a competitive grant program that provides a flexible source of capital funds to municipalities and other eligible public entities for public infrastructure projects that produce housing, create jobs, and generate additional private sector investment.
