Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.