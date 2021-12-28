This is Cassius Clay’s latest verse which he reeled off to me over iced teas in the coffee shop at the Schine Inn in Chicopee last Saturday afternoon.
He maintains that he is not disappointed in the change of places for the fight “as long as the date is the same.” Although he declines to make predictions about this fight, Clay does say he has a “shocking surprise” in store for and that after this fight, “I’ll always be referred to the greatest fighter in history.” He is against making predictions now because, “I’ve predicted the right round 15 times. People believe me and don’t bother to come see the fight. It also puts a lot of extra pressure on me. If I don’t make it in the round I predicted then people laugh.”
While my husband attended a National Guard Convention, I managed to keep close track of Cassius and his group of about 13 men who occupied 12 rooms at the Inn. They were all extremely friendly and he was remarkably accessible.
After we arrived at the Schine Inn on Friday evening, I walked up to Clay and his party who were eating in the deserted dining room and asked to arrange an interview for the next morning. He has his own 3 private cooks with him and I later found out this favorite foods are “lamb and squash because all God-fearing men eat those.” Fish, a little beef, and vegetables every day comprise his diet.
The most surprising thing about Cassius Clay is the actual man.
He is extremely good-looking. (Once a middle-aged woman asked him his autograph while gushing about how handsome he was and he visibly cringed.)
Without doubt he is in the best physical shape of any human being I’ve ever seen. Contrary to the popular press, I found him polite (he called me Ma’am several times), coherent, and very soft-spoken.
He is a little bitter about the press and says, “They always paint me as some bad character.”
On Saturday morning my interview was delayed because Clay, who gets up every morning at 5 to run 5 miles, had to drive to Hartford that same morning, and just went right to bed upon his return.
Instead, one of his associates promised me free admission (the price is usually $1) and a front row seat at his practice session and an interview to follow.
The practice session which the Schine Inn has set up for him over the bowling alleys was an exciting experience. An overflow crowd filled the gym and absolute stillness reigned except for occasional bursts of spontaneous applause. His sparring partners included Cody Jones of Detroit and Jim Ellis of Louisville whom Clay has pegged as the “next light heavyweight champion of the world.” He also sparred for 3 minutes with Springfield heavyweight, Mike Bruce.
For these matches, Clay showed a great deal of restraint in his punches but did marvelously light footwork. The most exciting match was with his brother Rudolph (who had adopted the Islam name of Rahaman Ali.)
Afterwards Manager Angelo Dundee exclaimed, “I can’t understand it. Usually the champion takes it easy on his brother. Rahaman must have made him mad or something. But don’t kid yourself, that other man of Clay is no hound. He could become a great fighter.”
Another exciting moment happened when a heckler shouted. “When are you gonna start fighting?” Clay flared back, “Shut your mouth or I’ll throw you out.”
Later when I asked Clay about this he said, “They are getting a lot for $1. At a fight, they would have to pay $100. I find it very aggravating to hear these ‘kid remarks’ when I’m working out. It’s ignorance and they should learn to respect people. I put a lot of them out.”
Besides the actual sparring, there was plenty of local color. Old-time movie star, Steph-an-Fetch-it, announced the matches with a great deal of humor. To the heckler, he shook a finger and said, “You better stop making remarks or I’m gonna move into your neighborhood.”
After the matches, Clay was a picture of natural athletic ability as he skipped rope, exercised, and punched the speed bag and heavy bag. The trainers looked bored but they wore white jersey with red letters which said, “Float like a butterfly, Sting like a bee.” Both of the Clays had white terry cloth robes with their Islamic names like “Muhammed Ali” and “Rahaman” in red letters on them.
Muhammed Ali (Clay) takes his religion so seriously that I feel like a traitor for referring to him as Clay at all. He signs all of his autographs with his Islamic name and even the sign for his Eldorado says, “Reserved for Muhammed Ali.” He takes a great deal of pride in his name because “the others are just adopted names of slavemasters and makes us Negroes look like fools the Asians and Africans. Besides Clay means dirt and I’m better than that.” His new name has gotten him free tickets to 15 Asian-African countries “which aren’t even interested in sports,” he says. Besides the Koran says a man can’t enter heaven without God’s name and his present one means “an attribute of God.”
After the death of Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali was judged the second most important man in the Muslims next to the Prophet and many people told him that his death would be next. He said, “Come and get me. But I didn’t see that anybody with a gun came at me in the street. I had no reason to be scared because I know that I’m honest and not crooked. I know how to overcome fear. Nothing ever overcame our leader.”
Unlike many men in the fight game, his Muslim beliefs have made Muhammed live like a monk. He doesn’t smoke or drink, prays 5 times a day, and takes 2 baths a day. He goes to bed every night at 10 with the exception of Saturday night when he watched old fight movies until 12:30. (No one can sleep through a National Guard convention.) For 6 years he has been a devoted Muslim and a completely convinced follower of Eliijah Muhammed. He believes so firmly that he doesn’t doubt the Prophet’s latest prediction that, “Sports in the U.S. will be dead in 22 months.” With great sincerity Muhammed says that someday, after her boxing career is over, he hopes to become a minister in the Muslims.
This seriousness carries over into his conversations and he barely smiles. He is consistently polite to the hordes of autograph seekers and amateur photographers who descend on him constantly. His only chuckle with me came over his verses. After the one about Liston he said, “After the bear, we’ll get the hare.” (Floyd Patterson).
Right now he seems a little weary of boxing and mostly consumed by his religious beliefs. I had trouble steering him onto boxing after we talked about the Muslims.
He does feel that he could have beaten Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano. “They were too slow. I’m faster.” Omitting yourself, I asked who was the greatest fighter? “Sugar Ray Robinson. He’s 47 and he’s still fighting.” Heavyweight? “Joe Louis. Imagine, he used to fight once a month.”
How does it feel to be public property? Muhammed accepts his role philosophically and feels that the lack of privacy is all part of it. “It makes you feel like somebody,” he says willfully. Now even big men in the government pay me respect. It’s funny. There was a time when nobody would look twice at me.”
His happiest moment in boxing? “When I won the Olympic Gold Medal in 1960.” His unhappiest? “I’ve hardly ever had an unhappy moment in boxing – except when I lost my first Golden Gloves Championship in 1958 at the age of 16.”
Like most fighters he admits to being a “little nervous” before a big fight. Of the forthcoming match in Lewiston he says, “Of course I’ll feel a little nervous with the whole country watching and a million dollars at stake. Besides I know that most people are paying to see me lose. One punch can end it all.”
As the “Champ” sums up the game, “It’s a long fall to the bottom.”
Muhammad Ali died in June 2016 and Gregory Lynch, who appears in the photo above and was the husband of Audry (author or article), passed away in July 2017.
About Audry Lynch
Audry was born in Cambridge, MA and received her BA from Radcliffe College in the 1950s. She then worked as a reporter for the Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield until she got married and subsequently received her Master’s degree in Education from Boston University and moved to Burlington. In 1965, as a 30-something suburban preschool teacher and mother of three children under the of age ten, she wrote several articles a month for the Burlington Daily Times. In the Spring of 1965 her other articles for the Times were about municipal layoffs, the School Committee, the Police Wives’ Association, and a new measles clinic in Woburn. Happenstance caused her to be in Chicopee the same May weekend as Cassius Clay and always wearing her invisible reporter’s hat with paper and pen handy, Audry snagged a fascinating and insightful interview with the soon to be legend who was then only 23 years old. Fast forward 56 years, in 2021 Audry is 88 years old living in Saratoga, California and reminisced about her article with her two nieces who live in the Boston area after watching the recent Ken Burns documentary film on Muhammed Ali this year. The nieces found her article by perusing the microfilmed newspaper at the Woburn Public Library. Audry is a retired junior high guidance counselor with a Ed.D. who has also taught community college courses, driver’s education reform school, and is the proud author of 7 published books, 4 of them about John Steinbeck. She is an active member of the National League of American Pen Women (NLAPW). When recently asked what he thought about the article, her uncle Ralph McKenna, 90-something of Billerica, responded “I’m surprised Audry knew anything about boxers.” Feedback on the article can be sent to news@dailytimesinc.com.
