BURLINGTON – Verizon Wireless recently appeared before the Planning Board with a special permit to install rooftop antennas atop Wegmans Food Market at 53 Third Avenue in Northwest Park.
Cellco Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless (VzW), operates a national 4G LTE network covering nearly 98 percent of the United States. With approximately 113.4 million subscribers, VzW is one of the largest national wireless networks. To support an ever-growing customer base, VzW is seeking avenues to provide seamless coverage for its users. The proposed site will target a densely populated location with high cellphone use.
VzW proposes to install three ballast mounted antennas inside fiberglass faux flue canisters on the roof of the existing Wegmans Food Market. The highest existing appurtenance, the Wegmans clocktower, is 82-feet. VzW's Alpha, Beta and Gamma antennas will be roughly 38-feet, 44-feet and, 45-feet, respectively. Ballast mounted remote radio heads and associated equipment, including a small GPS antenna, will be installed on the roof. Equipment cabinets will be installed on a 10'x15' steel frame on the roof.
VzW recognizes the town’s desire to enhance the quality of life for residents while minimizing adverse effects of new development. Therefore, they seek to show that the proposed site will meet or exceed many of the considerations set forth in the bylaws.
The building on which the facility is proposed, Wegmans Food Market, is uniquely situated in a Wireless Overlay District, the Northwest Park Planned Development District and a Water Resource District.
As such, VzW further seeks to show that the proposed site meets the considerations of all three districts. The proposed site will benefit Burlington residents and visitors by providing improved cellular coverage and capacity in a particularly dense user area. VzW will accomplish this goal without negatively impacting the character of the area by camouflaging the antennas to match the existing conditions and general appearance of the immediate area. By collocating on an existing building rooftop and by forgoing a traditional generator set, VzW will virtually eliminate impacts on the natural environment.
Andy Candiello, of VzW, called the proposed antennas, “stealth” because of how they are situated on the roof.
“We are proposing simple canisters on the roof. Once they are up there, no one is going to know what it is,” Candiello said. “That is what we call stealth antennas. They are the most unobtrusive antennas in the business.”
Candiello assured the planners the three antennas will be a “benefit” to Northwest Park.
“It is wireless infrastructure that everyone depends on now,” he declared.
Too mechanical
The planners understood VzW’s need to improve its wireless cell signal, but they want to exhaust all options in terms of hiding the cell antenna, much like they would for any mechanical equipment on any roof in town. The antennas appear to look like mini mechanical roof equipment, just barley peaking over the end of Wegmans’ roof. The board also expressed concern about cell providers becoming frequent visitors to planning meetings, with ideas to keep adding antennas all over town.
Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux’s comments encapsulated the common sentiment of the board and what they expect to happen in the coming weeks for this special permit.
“I would like to see what they can come up with in regards to making the antennas look more attractive and alleviating our concerns about multitudes of [these antennas] in the future at this location and any other location in town,” voiced Chair L’Heureux. “This is the first [proposal] of its kind, and we are going to be setting a precedent. We want to make these look great, so when other applicants propose antennas in the future, they are going to have to make theirs as good-looking as what sits atop Wegmans.”
The Nordblom Company, property owner of Northwest Park, and Wegmans, “prefer” the model being proposed.
Even with the property owner’s support, the planners believe, “We can do better.”
The board voted to continue this matter to its meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s Main Hearing Room.
