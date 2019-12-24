BURLINGTON – The least surprising news of 2019 is the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) didn’t move forward with the School Department’s statement of interest (SOI) for the eighth straight year.
The news was declared at a recent School Committee meeting, and it will likely be the last time they send this specific project request to the MSBA with other more immediate issues facing the district, such as enrollment capacity at Fox Hill Elementary School and Pine Glen Elementary School.
As for the repeatedly rejected SOI, the hope was that one day the MSBA would move forward with this project to replace the failing Burlington High School (BHS) heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, as well as constructing new science labs in the school.
Getting rejected eight straight years always comes as disheartening news to school officials, especially after the statement of interest finally made it to the next step with the MSBA four years ago, where state officials conducted a senior study at BHS. As part of that process, school officials met with four representatives from the MSBA to take a tour of the facilities.
After five years of waiting, the MSBA finally made it a priority to meet with school officials and tour the BHS in an effort to hear the case as to why the BHS HVAC system is in need of state funding for a complete restoration.
At that meeting, an abundance of information was presented to the MSBA representatives, including plans and layouts. The meeting took roughly two hours and a presentation of the district’s programs was put together for the MSBA, as the group cares just as much about programmatic standing as they do about facilities. Unfortunately, feedback from the MSBA revealed the project did not make it to the final round of approvals.
As is the case annually, the MSBA received over 80 school project requests throughout the state in 2019 and only moved forward with a dozen. Even though Burlington’s SOI application was crafted as perfectly as possibly, getting to the point of approval comes down to the MSBA’s criteria.
“The MSBA said our application was well written, well supported and aligned with our needs,” School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti said to the School Committee. “The conflict is the MSBA only has so much funding and revenue was down this year. They set their criteria for approvals and we did not meet it.”
Dr. Conti mentioned the 1 percent taken from the state’s sales tax specifically for the funding of SOI projects “isn’t enough to support all the needs across the state.”
Last year, the MSBA accrued approximately $800 million for SOI projects. The estimated cost of the BHS HVAC project is around $75 million.
The MSBA’s pillars of criteria are accelerated repair projects and core program renovations.
Under the parameters of an accelerated project, the BHS HVAC project would be a piecemeal operation with the HVAC and science classroom work done on separate occasions.
It was noted there have been fewer projects selected by the MSBA in the last four years, but the projects that have been selected are larger, entailing initiatives like building new high schools and elementary schools, which costs more money than something deemed as a repair.
Not going to fix itself
Though school official expressed disappointment in getting a rejection letter back from the MSBA for the eighth year in a row, they realized the fact that the renewal work at BHS still needs to be addressed.
“We will need a thorough dialogue with the town,” suggested School Committee Chair Martha Simon.
School Committee member Stephen Nelson recognized they need to find a way to fit this project into the town’s bonding schedule, where it would be financed incrementally over the next 10 to 20 years.
The committee’s next step in this process is to devise a plan for the BHS HVAC and science classrooms renovation.
“Do we want to propose it as one big project, or separate projects?” queried School Committee member Christine Monaco.
With capacity issues in the district’s elementary schools ready to take center stage, residents can expect to see the renewal needs at BHS as a focal point in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.